Coronavirus

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

Chetan who is now a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government had played 40 Test matches for India. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chouhan has tested COVID-19 positive.

Retired cricketer Aakash Chopra and bowler RP Singh wished for Chetan's speedy recovery.

Aakash wrote, "Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji."

"Just heard about Chetan Chauhan ji has tested positive for coronavirus. Praying for his speedy recovery," tweeted RP Singh. 

Chetan who is now a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government had played 40 Test matches for India. 

He played most of his international cricket in the late 1970s and was known for his opening partner with Sunil Gavaskar.

1st Test Day 4: England reach 284/8 in second innings, lead West Indies by 170 runs at stumps
