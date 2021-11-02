From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah: Four players Mumbai Indians might retain before IPL 2022 mega auction

The IPL mega auctions are not too far and the immediate task for all eight franchises is to come out with the list of retained players. Not to forget, the deadline for the teams to send a list of retained players in 30 November. The salary purse this time is Rs 90 crore. There is still some time left and for teams with more number of big names, it will be tough task to select the four or less they don't want to let go.

Mumbai Indians is one such team which has many big names in the squad. They are also the most successful franchise and one wrong decision could lead to failures in not only one but successive seasons.

We look at some of the names Mumbai Indians may want to retain:

Rohit Sharma

Being the most successful IPL captain ever, Rohit Sharma is hard to let go. Expect him to be retained by MI. He should be the first player retained by Mumbai. In a tournament like IPL, where captains are not found but made, Rohit is too good a property to lose.

Additionally, he brings with himself a batter who can float around. He has opened the innings for MI and has batted at 3 and 4 respectively earlier. Speaking about his batting credentials would be a waste of time here. We all know what Rohit brings to the table as a package. He's earned Rs 16 crore from MI from 2018 to 2021 and if he is the first choice player to be retained, expect him to fetch Rs 16 crore this time.

Kieron Pollard

Another MI veteran and someone who has been a go-to man for Rohit during the tournament. Pollard remains a part of the leadership. He forms the nucleus of the team and we wonder which team would like to blow that up?

Four years later, Pollard was let go only to be bought back through Right to Match card. But there is no Right to Match card option available as frachise's disposal this year. So expect Pollard to be retained quickly by MI.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is shining bright. He continued to be a match-winner for Mumbai Indians. He has shown his capabilities with the bat far too often and looks set to have a bright international career ahead of him.

Ishan led the India Under-19 team to the final of the 2016 World Cup, has a smart brain so he also is a captaincy material. Mumbai Indians will never let go a future Indian star. MI paid Rs 6.2 crore to get Kishan at the last mega auction. This year he should get a minimum of Rs 6 crore again.

Jasprit Bumrah

Isn't he just too good to not be retained? How can you let someone of class of Bumrah to go away. It would be a disastrous decision if MI chooses to do that. A kind of self-destructive measure. But we don't see that happening.

Bumrah's ability has been much talked about. It is there to be seen. He has made Mumbai Indians miss yorker king Lasith Malinga and that in itself is a huge compliment to the Indian speedster. Bumrah can easily make it to an XIs across world, and across formats.