Full squad of Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020

Indian opener KL Rahul, who has been in a scintillating form off-late, will look to continue his momentum when he will lead Kings XI Punjab squad in the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the IPL Player's Auction in Kolkata in December last year, the Punjab-based franchise spent a total of Rs 26.20 crore to purchase nine players. (Also read: Kings XI Punjab's full schedule for IPL 2020)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has made his way back into the King XI Punjab squad after being bought by the franchise for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore for the 13th edition of the tournament, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

Meanwhile, Kings XI also shelled out Rs 8.50 crore to rope in West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, whose base price was just Rs 50 lakh.

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and England pacer Chris Jordan will also feature for Kings XI Punjab at this year's IPL after being bought by the franchise for Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

Kings XI, who are yet to clinch a title at the IPL, will look to kickstart their campaign at the upcoming tournament on a winning note when they take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on March 30.

The full Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020 is as follows:

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande