Good luck for coaching, commentary: New Zealand Cricket wishes retiring Brendon McCullum

A day after Brendon McCullum announced that he is bidding adieu to his illustrious cricketing career, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday took to social media to congratulate the former skipper and convey him good luck for the next phase of his career as a commentator and coach. 

A day after Brendon McCullum announced that he is bidding adieu to his illustrious cricketing career, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday took to social media to congratulate the former skipper and convey him good luck for the next phase of his career as a commentator and coach. 

On Monday, the legendary New Zealand cricketer confirmed that he is retiring all forms of the game following the conclusion of the ongoing Global Canada T20 League.

Following the announcement, the New Zealand Cricket took to their official Twitter handle and extended their best wishes to McCullum for his future endevours.  

"From Culling Park to @HomeOfCricket & everything in between" Congratulations @Bazmccullum on your playing career. Good luck behind the mic and the coaching mitt," the BlackCaps tweeted.

Along with the tweet, the BlackCaps also shared a video featuring epic moments of McCullum's international career. 

McCullum who is regarded one of the greatest players in the history of cricket, expressed his sadness on leaving the game he loves, citing the 'sacrifices' and 'commitment' involved as factors behind his decision.

The 37-year-old is currently the player with the highest number of sixes in Test cricket and also enjoys the unique distinction of being the first New Zealand cricketer to score a triple ton. McCullum also holds the record of the fastest century in the history of the longest format of the game. 

McCullum has notched up a total of 6,083 runs in 228 ODIs he played for New Zealand besides also amassing 6,453 runs in 101 games he played in the longest format of the game. He also has 2,140 runs in his tally from 71 T20Is. 

