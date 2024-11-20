Ahead of the start of the much-awaited Test series against Australia, star India batter Virat Kohl's social media post left his fans worried and ignited sharp reactions from them. The 36-year-old Kohli, who is toiling hard in the nets for the Perth Test, took to X (previously Twitter) to announce the ten-year anniversary of fashion brand, Wrogn. However, the format of his post gave a major scare to fans.

The post, which has now gone viral on social media, contained a block of text against a white background, with many fans getting confused and thinking about whether Kohli had announced his retirement from cricket.

"Looking back, we've always been a bit different. We never fitted into any box they tried putting us in. Two misfits, who just clicked. We've changed over the years, but always done things our way. Some called us crazy; others didn't get it.

But honestly? We didn't care. We were busy figuring out who we are. Ten years of ups and downs, and even the pandemic couldn't shake us. If anything, it reminded us - being different is our strength. So here's to ten years of doing it our way- the Wrogn way. Here's to being Wrogn. And here's to the next ten! Wrogn, for the right kind of man," wrote Kohli in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans' Reaction On Virat Kohli's Social Media Post

All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Notably, Kohli has struggled for runs in Test cricket this year. He also didn't score much in the Test series against New Zealand, which India lost 3-0 at home. However, the former India skipper has a great Test record in Australia and he would look to repeat his heroics with the bat.

Earlier, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting revealed what makes Virat Kohli so special.

"Kohli is a star. He's a superstar, and has been a superstar of the game for so long. He's passionate about the way that he plays. He’s passionate about his team. He wants to win and he plays with his heart on his sleeve," Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review, ahead of the upcoming battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.