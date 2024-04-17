GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Titans Vs Delhi Capitals In Narendra Modi Stadium, 730PM IST, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 today. These two teams have blown hot and cold this season so far. DC are missing some of their good performers including Mitchell Marsh. GT too are missing Mohammed Shami. The time has come for Prithvi Shaw to raise his game. He has shown glimpses of brilliance but has not really delivered to his full potential yet. What DC need is their top-order to fire. The bowling has been good in comparison with the batting.

GT have a couple of wins under the belt too but they are yet to hit the right note. Shubman Gill has been among runs. David Miller's return can boost them in the DC match. But if he returns, that will mean Noor Ahmed is dropped.

In case you are making a Dream11 team, do pick Shubman, Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Miller (if he is playing), Kuldeep Yadav. For more help, check below.

GT Vs DC Probable Playing 11s

Gujarat Titans (GT) Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Jake Fraser-McGurk

Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma

GT vs DC: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (WK), Swastik Chikara, Lizaad Williams