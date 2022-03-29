हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

GT vs LSG IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya says getting out to brother Krunal Pandya ‘hurt more’, WATCH

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was dismissed by Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya in their IPL 2022 match on Monday (March 28).

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (left) watches on as Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya bowls in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya expressed happiness after his side defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the clash of debutants of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday (March 28). Fighting knocks from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni guided Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 in their assigned 20 overs before their fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans chased the target with two balls to spare. 

“This was the right game for us to be on either side and learn, but have learnt a lot by winning. Shami is known for his seam positions and he got us to a great start. We would have any day taken 160 on this wicket. Mostly I’ll bat at number four because I want to take pressure with my experience so that the others can play freely. We want to win as a team and nobody can take the contribution away from anyway,” said Hardik in a post-match presentation. 

“It was quite humid as well, so I wouldn’t have finished Shami’s spell over there. Manohar is some talent to look at with the talent he has. He is someone who you are going to hear about in the future. Tewatia was sensational as well. Getting out to Krunal would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy. He got me out and we won the match,” he added. 

Watch Hardik Pandya speak about mini-battle with Krunal Pandya...

Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 40, Matthew Wade (30), Hardik Pandya (33) and David Miller (30) played inspiring knocks for Gujarat as they chased the target of 159 with two balls to spare against Lucknow.  

(with ANI inputs) 

