Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 'God of Cricket' turns 48

Sachin Tendulkar went to tumble several records during his illustrious 24-year-long career and currently stands as the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: &#039;God of Cricket&#039; turns 48
Indian players lift Sachin Tendulkar after winning the 2011 ICC World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Twitter)

Cricket's biggest icon, Sachin Tendulkar, turned 48 on Saturday. The Master Blaster, a name that he has always been associated with, was born in April 24, 1973 and has been a prominent figure in the history of the sport. 

Tendulkar announced his retirement from the sport back in 2013, two years after winning his first World Cup, however, was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series, which his team won

The 47-year-old tumbled several records during his illustrious 24-year-long career and currently stands as the leading run-scorer in international cricket. Often regarded as the 'God of Cricket' by his fans, Tendulkar also holds the record for most runs in both ODIs and Tests, in which Tendulkar has accumulated 18426 and 15921 runs respectively. 

Meanwhile, the former India legend also holds the record of smashing 100 international centuries in both the formats combined. Tendulkar has 49 hundreds in ODIs and the rest 51 came in red-ball cricket. 

Apart from these, Tendulkar also was the first batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs, which he scored against South Africa in 2010. 

The right-handed batsman made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 in Lahore and has also been honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

Tendulkar has also featured in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians before calling it quits after the sixth season. 

