Happy New Year 2023: MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva WELCOME new year with fireworks, WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrated the new year's eve with his family and close friends. The Chennai Super Kings captain rung in the new year 2023 with Sakshi and Ziva by his side. They attended a fireworks show and the video of which was shared by Sakshi on her Instagram handle. Sakshi wished her fans a happy new year too with the post on behalf of the whole Dhoni family. Daughter Ziva is being held in the arms by dad Dhoni as she chuckles after watching the fireworks and MSD cannot help hide his emotions to see his little one so happy.

Also Read | Lionel Messi sends SIGNED jersey to MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni, check PIC here

Check out MS Dhoni's New Year celebrations below:

Sakshi, a few days go, had shared the photo of Ziva in a Lionel Messi shirt. She had got it signed for the champion football player and Ziva was looking too cute wearing the Argentina colours. Messi has recently won the FIFA World Cup and Ziva too won a prized possession.

Coming to Dhoni, he will be back in CSK colours this year too. The 41-year-old cricketer will take part in his 16th IPL, aiming to take CSK to their record-equalling IPL title. CSK have won four IPL titles. If they win in 2023, they can come at par with Mumbai Indians who have won the championship 5 times. CSK bought 7 players at IPL 2023 Mini Auction that also includes England all-rounder Ben Stokes. The England Test captain was bought by CSK after a stiff bidding war for Rs 16.25 crore, that almost emptied Chennai's purse this year.

The 7 players bought by CSK along with their price are as follows: Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh).