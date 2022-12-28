Lionel Messi sends SIGNED jersey to MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni, check PIC here

Argentina skipper and talisman Lionel Messi completed a life-long dream earlier this month when he led his national side to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar. It was Argentina’s third World Cup win and came after a gap of 36 years.

Messi has long been dubbed as one of the true GOAT (Greatest of all Time) and favourite footballer of many around the world. Messi cheered up one of his youngest fans as well, sending a specially autographed Argentina jersey to seven-year-old Ziva Dhoni. Ziva is the daughter of former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

A few days back, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha revealed that Messi had sent a signed jersey to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Now the Argentina and PSG footballer has sent another jersey for MS Dhoni’s daughter. Ziva took to her Instagram account to share the pic of the jersey gifted by Messi. The star footballer has a huge fan following in India as well and it is well known that Dhoni is also a big football fan and had tweeted about Messi many years back.

Messi signed the jersey saying ‘Para Ziva’, an image of which was posted on Ziva’s Instagram account as well. The caption of the picture read: ‘Like father, like daughter’.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has flown to Dubai to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holiday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni. Dhoni flew down to Dubai after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction where he was joined by Team India wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant.

Sakshi Dhoni recently posted an image of Dhoni partying with Pant and some other friends at the Sushisamba restaurant in Dubai.