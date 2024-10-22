In the glitzy world of Indian cricket, where performance on the field often translates to lavish lifestyles off it, Hardik Pandya continues to be a trendsetter. The charismatic all-rounder and captain of the Mumbai Indians has recently added a brand-new Range Rover Sport to his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. Priced at a whopping Rs 1.6 crore, this latest acquisition has caught the attention of fans and car enthusiasts alike.

Hardik Pandya arrived back in Mumbai from Dubai.

He bought a new Range Rover_ pic.twitter.com/lNG6JjCE8y October 18, 2024

Also Read: Imran Khan And Jemima Goldsmith: A Love Story That Defied Boundaries Yet Faced Heartbreak - In Pics

A First Glimpse of the Luxury SUV

Pandya was recently spotted driving his sleek Range Rover Sport after landing at Mumbai Airport, showcasing a perfect blend of celebrity allure and automotive excellence. A video shared by Cars For You captures the moment, revealing the cricketer stepping out with his entourage before swiftly jumping into the driver's seat. It’s clear that Pandya doesn’t just ride in style—he enjoys taking the wheel himself. This hands-on approach only adds to his charm, making him relatable to his fans.

Standout Features of the Range Rover Sport

The new Range Rover Sport, finished in the stunning Santorini Black, exemplifies elegance and power. This SUV is not just a vehicle; it’s a statement. The SE Dynamic variant boasts a striking front with sleek LED headlights and a blacked-out grille, complemented by 22-inch alloy wheels that give it an aggressive stance.

Inside, the luxury continues with powered front seats that offer both heating and ventilation. The rear seats also cater to comfort with ventilation and a power-adjustable recline function. An 11.4-inch rear-seat entertainment system ensures passengers remain entertained, while the Meridian sound system with 3D surround sound creates an immersive audio experience.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Range Rover Sport features quad-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its air suspension with adaptive height control ensures a smooth ride, whether navigating city streets or venturing off-road.

Performance That Matches the Style

Under the hood, Hardik Pandya's Range Rover Sport is powered by a formidable 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, delivering an impressive 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. Coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV promises not only luxury but also exhilarating performance on demand. For those interested in diesel, the vehicle also offers a V6 option, producing 346 bhp and a staggering 700 Nm of torque.

Beyond the Range Rover: A Peek into Pandya's Car Collection

Hardik Pandya's passion for luxury vehicles doesn’t stop with the Range Rover Sport. He recently acquired a Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury MPV, priced at Rs 2.96 crore, which is currently the most expensive MPV available in India. This mobile fortress is outfitted with captain’s chairs, fold-out tables, heated armrests, and even a fridge, making it the epitome of comfort for the star cricketer.

Adding to his fleet, Pandya also owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out an impressive 585 bhp. Not to forget his Lamborghini Huracan Evo, a supercar that features one of the last naturally aspirated V10 engines on the market, capable of reaching 0-100 km/h in a blistering 2.9 seconds.