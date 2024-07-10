Hardik Pandya Dating THIS Instagram Influencer? Viral Video Sparks Speculation Among Fans - Watch

Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has always managed to stay in the limelight, whether it’s for his on-field heroics or off-field controversies. Following his pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados, Pandya has been hailed as a symbol of resilience and brilliance. However, it's his personal life that has now become the center of intense scrutiny and speculation.

The Viral Video: A Fan's Dream Come True

Recently, a heartwarming video of a fan meeting Hardik Pandya at his residence has taken social media by storm. The video captures the fan's emotional reaction, visibly overwhelmed with joy and disbelief, as she meets her cricketing idol. Her caption on the post reads, "CAN SOMEBODY PINCH ME PLEASEEEEEE@hardikpandya93 thank you for being so warm". The fan also shared pictures featuring Hardik's brother, Krunal Pandya, and his wife, Pankhuri Pandya, further adding to the authenticity of the moment.

Rumors of a New Relationship

The video's virality has sparked widespread speculation among fans, with many suggesting that the Instagram influencer in the video might be Hardik Pandya's new love interest. Given the cricketer's conspicuous absence from public appearances with his wife, Natasa Stankovic, and the subsequent disappearance of their photos from social media, fans were quick to jump to conclusions. However, the influencer promptly quashed all rumors via her Instagram story, setting the record straight and asking fans to refrain from making baseless assumptions.

The Hardik-Natasa Split: Fact or Fiction?

The rumors about Hardik Pandya's relationship with his Siberian model wife, Natasa Stankovic, have been gaining momentum for months. Their apparent split has become the talk of the town, with various media outlets reporting on the alleged rift. A close friend of the couple revealed to Times Now that Hardik and Natasa have been facing significant challenges in their marriage. The friend indicated that Hardik might have been the cause of the recent discord, but Natasa seems reluctant to reconcile.

Adding fuel to the fire, Natasa was notably absent during Hardik's triumphant return from the T20 World Cup. This absence did not go unnoticed by fans and the media, who speculated that their marriage might indeed be on the rocks. Natasa’s recent Instagram story, referencing a biblical story about parting the Red Sea, suggested a deeper personal struggle and a message of perseverance, hinting at her current mindset.

Hardik Pandya's Emotional Revelation

In a candid interview, Hardik Pandya opened up about the last six months, describing them as the most challenging period of his career. The all-rounder revealed that the T20 World Cup victory was a cathartic experience, allowing him to release pent-up emotions. He shared, "Us time pe pora 6 mahine aise laga mere jo 6 mahine gaye hai.. Vo wapas aa gaye. Kya hua kya nahi hua.. Aur mai bahut control kiya. Jab mujhe rona bhi tha, mai nahi roya."

Public Appearances Amid Speculations



Earlier this week, Hardik was seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony alone, further igniting rumors about his marital status. Hardik and Natasa, who got married in 2020, are parents to an adorable son, making their potential split even more heart-wrenching for their fans.