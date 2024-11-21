Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822637https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/have-finalised-our-playing-xi-jasprit-bumrah-s-big-reveal-ahead-of-ind-vs-aus-first-test-2822637.html
NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

‘Have Finalised Our Playing XI’: Jasprit Bumrah’s Big Reveal Ahead Of IND vs AUS First Test

The five-match Test series starts here on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 10:27 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Have Finalised Our Playing XI’: Jasprit Bumrah’s Big Reveal Ahead Of IND vs AUS First Test

India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday insisted that his team is not carrying any baggage from the unprecedented 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand as it embarks on a challenging Test series against fierce rivals Australia.

The five-match Test series starts here on Friday.

"When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then also you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different," said Bumrah, who is leading in the opening Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is on paternity leave.

Bumrah also said that the team has finalised its playing XI although he will reveal it only at the toss.

"We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match," the skipper said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
NEWS ON ONE CLICK