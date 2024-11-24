‘He Didn’t Pick Up’: PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting’s Big Reveal After Buying Shreyas Iyer For 26.75 Crore

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) spent Rs 26.75 crore to rope in Shreyas Iyer and as a result, he became one of the most expensive picks in the IPL auction history. As of now, star batter Rishabh Pant is the most expensive player in the history of the IPL as he got INR Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants.

Shreyas came into the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore and also got shot by the KKR but then they backed off at INR 10 crore. Shreyas has been in great form as he smashed a hundred while playing for Mumbai against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He ended up making 130 runs off 57 balls with the help of 11 fours and 10 sixes. It was Iyer’s knock that powered Mumbai to 250 for the loss of four wickets.

While talking to the official broadcaster, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting disclosed that Iyer did not answer his call before the mega-auction.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet about the captaincy,” Ponting said.

“I tried calling him before the auction, but he didn’t pick up. He’s been a successful captain in the IPL, and I worked with him for 3-4 years in Delhi, where he won the championship last season. I’m excited to work with him again, and if he can replicate that success for us in the IPL, I’ll be very happy.”

