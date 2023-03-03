ISL: 204-4 (19.2) | ISL vs KAR, PSL 2023 Highlights & Scorecard: Azam Khan Leads Islamabad United To Victory By 6 Wickets
LIVE Updates | ISL vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Follow LIVE updates from the PSL 2023 game between Shadab Khan's Islamabad United and Imad Wasim's Karachi Kings.
Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with Islamabad United in match no. 19 of the PSL 2023 at the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi. Kings are coming into this fixture after losing to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game and have been in poor form since the start of the tournament. So far, Karachi have only won two of their seven matches played. Imad Wasim's side will be desperate to get back to winning ways to qualify for the playoffs.
Coming to Islamabad United, the Shadab Khan-led side was thrashed by Lahore Qalandars in their last game. The side has been consistent with their performances so far and has done well in both batting and bowling department. United have won 3 out of their five games played so far.
The conditions at the Pindi Club Ground have been in favor of the batters in the PSL 2023 so far. A score above 190 runs can be considered a good score but chasing will be the better thing to do.
LIVE PSL 2023 Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: ISL win by 6 wickets
And that's it! Azam Khan fires 72 off 41 balls along with Faheem Ashraf who also scored 41 off 31 to lead Islamabad United to victory over Karachi Kings. What an intense contest we have had in the match no. 19 of the Pakistan Super League.
LIVE PSL 2023 ISL vs KAR score: Azam on fire
Azam Khan is on fire at the moment batting on 63 off 33 balls, Karachi Kings really desperate to get his wicket and take some control in this contest. Faheem Ashraf from the other end is just watching Azam smash the Karachi bowlers all over the park.
ISL - 166/3 (16.4 Overs)
ISL vs KAR PSL 2023 LIVE score: Close contest
Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf have kept Islamabad United in this contest despite being in a tricky situation at one moment. Pressure on Karachi bowlers as ISL need 72 runs in 37 balls with both batters set in the middle.
ISL - 130/3 (13.5 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2023 score and updates: Azam Khan keeps ISL afloat
Azam Khan batting on 17 off 14 along side Faheem Ashraf 10 off 12 in Islamabad United's chase of 202. They need 107 runs in 53 balls to win now. Do not go anywhere as this contest can be turn around at any ball now.
ISL - 95/3 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2023 score and updates: Islamabad United in trouble
Karachi Kings in the control of the game as both set batters depart after 8 overs. Faheem Ashraf and Azam Khan are the new batters in the middle and the runrate takes a dip now.
ISL - 72/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Hales on fire
Alex Hales and Rassie van der Dussen keeping Islamabad United in the contest with over 10-runs from every over. Karachi Kings clueless at the moment as they were off to a really slow start in their innings at this moment.
ISL - 53/1 (4.4 Overs)
LIVE ISL vs KAR PSL 2023 score: Amir strikes early
Mohammad Amir striked early for Karachi Kings with the wicket of Colin Munro but van der Dessen and Alex Hales have kept the runrate going in their chase of 202 runs. Aamer Yamin into the attack for Karachi now.
ISL - 33/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United score and updates: Imad Wasim hits 92
Imad Wasim hits 92 off 54 balls to guide his side to a massive total of 201 runs. Islamabad United need to fire from the start if they want to win this contest.
KAR - 201/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2023: Wasim on the charge
Imad Wasim on the charge batting on 35 off 26 balls, he has smashed five boundaries so far and is batting with a strikerate of over 130. Islamabad United eyeing to take another wicket before Karachi attack with the momentum.
KAR - 111/4 (12.5 Overs)
LIVE Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2023: Karachi eye big target
Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim in the middle for Karachi Kings. Islamabad United eye wickets with Faheem Ashraf into the attack.
KAR - 78/3 (8.4 Overs)
LIVE Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 score: Islamabad bounce back
Karachi Kings were looking good with Adam Rossington and Tayyab Tahir but one of them gets trapped by Tom Curran. Tahir gone for 19 off 8, Islamabad right back in the contest.
KAR - 53/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE Score Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: KAR off to steady start
Sharjeel Khan 8 (6) out bowled by Raees. What a start for Islamabad United, Tayyar Tahir and Adam Rossington in the middle for Karachi Kings now. Rumman Raees continues the attack.
KAR - 17/1 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Playing XIs
Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington(w), Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim(c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, Tabraiz Shamsi
Islamabad United (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees
LIVE Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings score: Toss report
Imad Wasim wins toss, Shadab Khan and co will field first. Playing elevens coming out shortly.
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score: Toss coming up shortly
Both captains Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim will be coming out for toss shortly. Just 30 minutes left for the toss at Pindi. The winner of the toss should look to chase at the venue.
LIVE Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score: Shadab vs Wasim
Shadab Khan's Islamabad United face Imad Wasim's Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023 match no. 19. The toss will be taking place at 7 PM (IST). Stay tuned!
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 LIVE Score: Probable 11
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer, Tom Curran
Karachi Kings: Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed
LIVE Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali
LIVE Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 score: Match no 19
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match no. 19 taking place in Pindi. The game will be played between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.
