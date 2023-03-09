Highlights | RCB-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Alyssa Healy, Devika Vaidya Guide UP Warriorz To Win By 10 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are in search of their first win in the tournament in Match No. 8 of WPL on Friday (March 10) night.
Royal Challengers Bangalore women too seem to have got the same luck as the men's side. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit is yet to open their account in the competition even after 3 matches. They started off their campaign with a 60-run loss to Delhi Capitals. They then lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Wednesday (March 8), RCB faced defeat again, this time vs Gujarat Giants. One of the main reasons of their failures this season has been the form of their star players, especially skipper Mandhana. It is very important that the likes of Mandhana, Ellyse Perry rise to the occasion and deliver the goods on Friday, March 10.
UP Warriorz, on the other hand, will be looking for their second win of the season. The Alyssa Healy side started off with a win vs Giants but lost to DC-W in their next game. They have a low-on-confidence RCB next and they must ensure to make good use of their bad run to register a thumping win on Friday which further improves their NRR.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from RCB-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 match here.
LIVE RCB vs UP Warriorz score and updates: Humiliation for RCB
RCB bowling attack is getting humiliated at the moment as Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya smash them with comfort all over the park in their chase 139. Royal Challengers Bangalore in need of a miracle at the moment.
UPW: 104/0 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE UP Warriorz vs RCBW WPL 2023: RCB need a miracle
Royal Challengers Bangalore in need of a miracle as UP Warriorz's Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya get their side to a dominant start in their chase of 139.
UPW: 55/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs RCBW WPL 2023 score and updates: UPW begin chase
UP Warriorz on top at the moment with Devika Vaidya 14 (12) and Alyssa Healy 24 (14). Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack blueless at the moment.
UPW: 38/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023: UP need 139
UP Warriorz need 139 runs to win against Smriti Mandhana's RCB. Another average show from the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting lineup yet again. RCB bowlers need to keep their socks up right from ball one.
LIVE WPL 2023 RCBW vs UP score and updates: 5 down
Shreyanka Patil 15 (10) caught by Anjali Sarvani bowled Ecclestone. RCB 5 down now. They have lost another wicket, easy catch for Sarvani. UP Warriorz in control of the contest now.
RCBW: 125/5 (16.1 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023 score and updates: Knight departs
Oh no! Heather Knight 2 (2) run out by Anjali Sarvani/Healy. RCB lose another wicket, it was cut hard by Perry but she goes back to the pavilion.
RCBW: 1-4/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE RCB vs UP score and updates: Out!
Sophie Ecclestone 36 (24) bowled by Ecclestone. Finally, the partnership is broken down now. Devine gets cramped with her own shot selection. What a disappointing finish to her innings now.
RCBW: 73/2 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs UPW WPL 2023 Score and updates: GONE
Smriti Mandhana 4 (6) caught by Anjali Sarvani bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Another failure for the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain as she fails to get a big knock yet again. UP Warriorz get the big fish early in the powerplay.
RCBW - 40/1 (4.4 Overs)
LIVE RCB-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Live score and updates: Action begins
Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Grace Harris attacks the stumps for UP Warriorz. RCB will eye a big target above 200 runs for sure.
RCBW: 13/0 (1 Over)
RCB women vs UP women LIVE: Playing 11s
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh
RCB-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: Toss News
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and captain Smriti Mandhana says they will bat first in the match.
RCB-W vs UP-W Live Updates: Mandhana left with a point to prove
Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive buy of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. She has played 3 matches but is yet to perform like she is used to smash bowlers all over the park. Will Mandhana finally break the jinx and get the job done against UP Warriorz?
LIVE RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match score and updates: Mandhana eyes win
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to register their first win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. So far, RCB have lost all their three games played in the tournament.
RCB-W vs UP-W Live Updates: Pressure on Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana will be under extreme pressure as RCB aim to win their first match of the season. They have played 3 and lost 3. The first two were big losses while the last match vs Gujarat was closely fought. RCB need to win today to ensure their campaign is not yet over.
LIVE RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 score and updates: Weather report
Good news for cricket fans is that the weather report suggests there will be no rain during the sixth game of the WPL game. The temperature will be between 30 to 33 degrees Celcius with a humidity around 32 percent approximately.
RCB-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: Big game for RCB
Three games and three losses. Not many positives for women team of Royal Challengers franchise but they can still fix things up with a win today vs UP Warriorz. Needless to say, it is going to be easy playing the women from Lucknow. Expect a hard-fought battle tonight.
WPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Points Table
Mumbai Indians are right on top of the points table while DC are second. MI-W have won all 3 games they have played so far and they have done it in a big way too.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz: Smriti Mandhana & Co in battle to survive
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered three successive losses so far. Can RCB Women team keep hopes of qualifying for WPL 2023 finals alive?
RCB-W vs UP-W: Grace Harris pumped up for match-day
UP Warriorz all-rounder Grace Harris is pumped up for match-day against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Check Grace Harris here...
RCB Women vs UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy's side will look to join DC with 2nd win
Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz will look to become third team after Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to post their second win in the Women's Premier League 2023. Can Warriorz get back to winning ways against RCB Women team?
RCB-W vs UP-W: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye first win
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only team without a win so far in the Women's Premier League 2023. RCB Women team will look to break that jinx when they face off against Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in Match No. 8 tonight.
RCB-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: RCB's run so far in tournament
RCB have played three matches in the tournament so far, losing all 3. The first two matches were terrible losses. RCB-W lost to Delhi Capitals in their opening game of WPL by 60 runs before Mumbai Indians beat them by 9 wickets. Against Gujarat Giants, RCB looked very close to a win but even there they self-exploded under pressure. Captain Smriti Mandhana will be under massive pressure to deliver the goods not just as batter but also as leader in the upcoming clash vs UP Warriorz to at least open their account in the tournament.
RCB-W vs UP-W LIVE Updates: Big game for the Royal Challengers
RCB take on UP in WPL 2023 Match number 8. Big game for RCB as they are yet to open their account in the competition. It will be interesting to see how and what Smriti Mandhana and her team do in this match to get a win. Watch this space for all latest updates from the big upcoming clash.
