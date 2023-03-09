Highlights | RCB-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Alyssa Healy, Devika Vaidya Guide UP Warriorz To Win By 10 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore women too seem to have got the same luck as the men's side. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit is yet to open their account in the competition even after 3 matches. They started off their campaign with a 60-run loss to Delhi Capitals. They then lost to Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets on Wednesday (March 8), RCB faced defeat again, this time vs Gujarat Giants. One of the main reasons of their failures this season has been the form of their star players, especially skipper Mandhana. It is very important that the likes of Mandhana, Ellyse Perry rise to the occasion and deliver the goods on Friday, March 10.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, will be looking for their second win of the season. The Alyssa Healy side started off with a win vs Giants but lost to DC-W in their next game. They have a low-on-confidence RCB next and they must ensure to make good use of their bad run to register a thumping win on Friday which further improves their NRR.

