Highlights, GT vs SRH Cricket Scorecard IPL 2024: GT Beat SRH By 7 Wickets
GT vs SRH (Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Shubman Gill's GT host Pat Cummins-led SRH.
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in the first game on Sunday's double header in the IPL 2024 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pat Cummins-led SRH are on a roll as they are coming into the contest with a win over the Mumbai Indians in which they broke the record of highest total from an IPL team in the history of the tournament.
Both sides have won one game so far in this season. GT clinched a close win in their first one but were outclassed by CSK in their second one of this campaign. On the other hand, SRH bounced back in tremendous style after losing against KKR in their season's opener.
LIVE IPL 2024: Points Table
Gujarat Titans bounce up to fourth position of the IPL 2024 points table with a win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Miller played a sensational knock today.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Gujarat Win By 7 Wickets
Gujarat Titans win the contest by 7 wickets as David Miller finishes off in style with a maximum. Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed by the home side in every department today.
GT: 168/3 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Gone
Sai Sudharsan has lost his wicket trying to play a big shot but GT still in fine rhythm as David Miller gets a four a couple of balls later.
GT: 147/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: 5 overs left
Five overs left and GT now need 49 runs to win with Miller, Sai in the middle. SRH desperate for wickets at the moment. Required rate goes touches close to ten runs per over.
GT: 114/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Time out taken
The second time out has been taken and GT have scored some runs after Gill's crucial wicket. 65 runs needed from 42 balls for Gujarat to win this one now.
GT: 98/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Gone!
GT captain Shubman Gill walks back to the pavilion after the break. So many times we have seen in the tournament just after the break a wicket falls.
GT: 81/2 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Time-out
It is time for a break. GT have to get some extra runs on the board as taking this chase deep against the quality of bowlers that Hyderabad have can be tricky.
GT: 74/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Hyderabad bring in spin
Spin twins Mayank Markande and Washinton Sundar are attacking the stumps for SRH. GT looking comfortable at the moment as they will take their time.
GT: 61/1 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone
Wriddhiman Saha is caught by Pat Cummins inside the circle bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed. SRH finally get the first wicket they were desperate for.
GT: 45/1 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Intent Shown By GT
GT openers are showing that they will go hard for the loose balls. 25 runs scored from the first three overs of this powerplay so far.
SRH: 25/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Chase Begins
Here we go! The chase of 163 runs begins as Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open the batting for Gujarat Titans. The target is not big but SRH bowlers are of top quality.
GT: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: SRH Post 162
Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted 162 runs on board. GT have bowled brilliantly today as all the bowlers took some wickets and stopped the opposition from causing trouble in the death overs.
SRH: 162/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: Abdul Samad takes charge
Abdul Samad is on a roll as SRH are five down but he keeps the flow of runs coming. He is batting on 23 off 10 balls. GT have 12 balls left to defend against him.
SRH: 147/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: Big wicket
Aiden Markram has also walked back as Rashid Khan takes a wonderful catch near the boundary rope. SRH on the backfoot right now.
SRH: 128/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: Another one
Heinrich Klaasen 24 (13) out bowled by Rashid Khan. GT on top of this contest with Shahbaz Ahmed and Aiden Markram in the middle for SRH.
SRH: 109/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: GT In Control
Gujarat Titans in control at the moment with Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma attacking the stumps. Klaasen and Markram are in the middle right now.
SRH: 91/3 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: Another one
ABhishek Sharma departs as MOhit Sharma gets his wicket. SRH batter caught by Shubman Gill at covers. GT on a roll at the moment.
SRH: 74/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: DRS Taken
Abhishek Sharma given caught out from behind but the SRH batter straight away takes the review and saves himself.
SRH: 69/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Another one!
Travis Head 19 (14) out bowled by Noor Ahmad. GT on top now as the dangerous Head departs without causing much damage.
SRH: 58/2 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: Gone!
Mayank Agarwal 16 (17) caught by Darshan Nalkande bowled by Azmatullah Omarzai. GT finally get the first wicket.
SRH: 41/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: SRH On Top
SRH on top with Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head in the middle. Umesh Yadav and Azmatullah Omarzai attack the stumps for GT.
SRH: 27/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: Match begins
Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head open the batting for SRH. GT give away 11 runs from that first over of Umesh Yadav.
SRH: 11/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH: Playing 11s
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs GT: Toss Report
Pat Cummins win the toss and elects to bat first against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
LIVE GT vs SRH: Pitch report
"It's a warm afternoon here in Ahmedabad. Dimensions - if I am looking to cut/punch through the metres - 66 metres, dab towards third man - that's 58 metres, pull/hook - 63 metres, scoop - 53 metres and down the ground - that's 73 metres. On the surface, this looks a very good pitch. Looks like a batting beauty. It's an absolute road, it looks like a tremendous wicket," say Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen.
GT Vs SRH LIVE: Playing 11s to be announced soon
Both the captains will come out to the middle with two team sheets, which will have the playing 11s as well as the substitutes. Toss not far away now, at 3 pm. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
GT Vs SRH LIVE: Probable Teams
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson. [Impact sub: Mohit Sharma for Sai Sudharsan].
SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan/Jaydev Unadkat. [Impact sub: Umran Malik for Travis Head].
GT vs SRH LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 3 PM IST
We are not far away from the toss news from Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins will be out for the flip of the coin at 3 pm IST with match starting at 3.30 pm.
SRH vs GT LIVE: Has Wanindu Hasaranga Joined SRH?
SRH's star overseas spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has not joined Sunrisers Hyderabad camp yet and there is no update or confirmed date on which he is likely to join the squad. Hence, no Hasaranga in today's match as well.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Bhuvi, Umran like bowling vs GT
Keep an eye out on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik. Both of the pacers from SRH have bagged five-wicket hauls in two different games against Titans. However, both ended in losing cause.
GT vs SRH LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in IPL 2024 is set for a day start. The match starts at 3.30 pm IST and the toss to take place at 3 pm. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
IPL 2024 LIVE: No individual fifty yet from Titans
No Gujarat Titans batter has scored a fifty yet in IPL 2024. Sai Sudharsan's 45 off 39 against MI is the highest individual score by a Titan batter in IPL so far.
GT vs SRH LIVE IPL 2024: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the GT vs SRH clash will take place at 3 pm IST and the match starts at 3.30 pm IST. It is a day game and heat will play a big role as it will test the fitness of the players. Keep watching this space for more updates from this match.
GT vs SRH LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
The GT vs SRH match starts at 3.30 pm IST. There is not much time left for you to make your fantasy team, if you are interested in one. Plenty of big players taking part and it is important to understand many facets of this contest.
IPL 2024 GT vs SRH LIVE: Kirsten Impressed With Shubman Gill As Captain
"I've been really impressed with the way he's conducted himself as a leader. I think he's embraced it (captaincy) really well. He's shown some good leadership qualities. He's a smart guy. He's a young captain, and there's lots to learn, especially in T20. So, he'll learn along the way." Gary Kirsten, GT mentor, said on eve of the match.
No injury concerns in GT camp. Good news that Matthew Wade has joined the squad ahead of their third match today and may also come in. In SRH camp, T Natarajan, if fit again, should replace Jaydev Unadkat into the playing 11.
GT vs SRH LIVE: Check head to head record
Gujarat are a compartively new side but they have an upper edge over Hyderabad when it comes to head-to-head record. These two teams have played each other thrice with GT winning 2 games and SRH winning one.
Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan/Jaydev Unadkat. [Impact sub: Umran Malik for Travis Head].
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson. [Impact sub: Mohit Sharma for Sai Sudharsan].
GT vs SRH LIVE Updates: Check Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs SRH
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match no.12. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.