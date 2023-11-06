Highlights | AUS Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Glenn Maxwell Hits Double Century, Australia Win By 3 Wickets
Australia vs Afghanistan (AUS Vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia defeated Afghanistan by 3 wickets as Glenn Maxwell scored a double century.
Cricket World Cup 2023 (AUS vs AFG Score): Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in match no. 39 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ibrahim Zadran guided his team to a total of 291 runs. The contest was expected to be a nail-biting thriller and it was surely on the greatest cricket games ever witnessed. Glenn Maxwell single handedly thrashed Afghanistan as he scored the first double century from an Australian cricketer.
After a shaky start to the tournament, Pat Cummins-led side have got themselves back together and have won five games in a row to stand behind table toppers India and South Africa. A win for them will cement their spot in the semifinals hopefully.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 39 of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs Afghanistan.
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan: Maxwell show in Mumbai
Glenn Maxwell smashed 201 off just 128 balls with an injury to get his team over the line. Read about his knock in the link attached below.
Glenn Maxwell: The Man Who Stood Between Afghanistan and Victory, On Just One Leg
LIVE AUS vs AFG: Pat Cummins after win
Pat Cummins | Australia captain: Ridiculous. Don't know how to describe it. Great win! It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened. One of those days people will say yeah, I was at the stadium for this game. He (Maxwell) was great, he was calm. He always had a plan. Even from 200 behind to be able to win the game that way, it was really special. (On whether Maxwell wanted to walk off) We had two NSW players lining up, Zampa was on and off three times, but Maxi wanted to stay out there. It is important to remember you can win from anywhere. Real belief in the team and we are in the semi-finals now, that's great. (On what they could do better) Don't think it is the time and the place, I'm going to pause that. I think the toss is a bit tricky out here, the first 20 overs are key. Obviously there are things we could have done better.
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Game over!
Glenn Maxwell hits double century for Australia and he wins it for Australia with a six. Australia win the contest by 3 wickets. What a player, what an iconic innings. One of the best knocks in World Cup.
AUS: 293/7 (46.5 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: 21 in 24 needed
Australia need 21 in 24 balls with Maxwell and Cummins in the middle. A day to forget for Afghanistan cricket team surely. Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes into the attack now.
AUS: 271/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Maxwell, the beast
Glenn Maxwell is in a different mood tonight, he has literally switched on 'God Mode' tonight as he keeps Australia on top with one leg. This is carnage from the Australia batter.
AUS: 260/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Maxwell completes 150
Glenn Maxwell has completed 150 runs for himself and his team. It looks like he is in completely different world at the moment, a wicket where his teammates struggled, Maxwell has toyed with the opposition.
AUS: 245/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan: Noor Ahmad comes in
Noor Ahmad comes in for Afghanistan now. Glenn Maxwell is struggling with his cramps but nothing is stopping him at the moment.
AUS: 232/7 (40 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan: Maxwell struggling
Glenn Maxwell is struggling but not with the bat like his teammates today. He has pulled up a cramp and not it is taking over his whole body. Cummins has to do something now.
AUS: 216/7 (38 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score: 81 from 84
Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins in the middle as Australia now need 81 from 84 balls. Afghanistan players would really not believe what happened with them today if they lose it.
AUS: 211/7 (36 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS WC 2023: Maxwell on fire
Glenn Maxwell is keeping the Afghanistan cricketers on their toes at the moment, surely, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has his heart in the mouth after that dropped catch.
AUS: 195/7 (34 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS WC 2023: Maxwell hits century
Glenn Maxwell hits century for Australia keeping them alive in this contest. Just 76 balls to reach the three figures, can he get the job done today?
AUS: 186/7 (32.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score: Will Maxwell make it happen?
Glenn Maxwell with two huge maximums in the middle of Noor Ahmad. This is looking really ugly for Afghanistan now. Can Maxwell really pull this off?
AUS: 158/7 (29 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score: Fifty for Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell has completed his fifty and now the required runs are 159. Can Australia pull this off? It will be one of the best comebacks in history of World Cup.
AUS: 140/7 (27 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Maxwell dropped
Glenn Maxwell was dropped by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, will he regret that? Pat Cummins is alongside him batting safely in the middle for now.
AUS: 130/7 (25.2 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan: Maxwell saved
Glenn Maxwell saved by the review but Afghanistan have complete control of this contest at the moment. Can Australia pull off something magical in Mumbai?
AUS: 118/7 (23 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG: Maxwell saved
Glenn Maxwell saved by the review as the wickets are missing the stumps after the umpire gave him out. Australia saved by review but it looks very ugly at the moment.
AUS: 101/7 (21 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Gone!
Marcus Stoinis LBW by Rashid Khan, that is very irresponsible from Stoinis to go for a reverse sweep at this situation of his team.
AUS: 91/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Australia in trouble
Australia in all sorts of trouble at the moment as they are five down with more than 200 runs required on the board. Can Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell save the day for their team.
AUS: 81/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan Score: Rashid Khan comes in
Rashid Khan is into the attack and all the fans in the stadium have a feel about this that something is going to happen. Australia in a tricky spot.
AUS: 69/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS Score: Mujeeb vs Maxwell
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is into the attack against Glenn Maxwell, who i known for his attacking style against spin and no matter what the situation, he will go for it on a loose delivery.
AUS: 61/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS Score: Maxwell, Labuschagne in middle
Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne are in the middle for Australia. Afghanistan keen getting wickets as the pressure keeps on building up on the Aussies.
AUS: 52/4 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS Score: Gone!
David Warner out bowled by Azmatullah for 18 off 29 balls. Afghanistan on a roll here as Australia go four down with back to back wickets from Azmatullah.
AUS: 49/4 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE Austrralia vs Afghanistan score: Can AUS bounce back?
Australia in a tricky spot as they have lost some really important wickets and they have lost them very early inside ten overs. Afghanistan need to keep it tight.
AUS: 45/2 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE Austrralia vs Afghanistan: Gone!
Mitchell Marsh 24 (11) LBW by Naveen-ul-Haq, Australia in trouble as the plan to counter attack has bited them back with the wicket of Marsh.
AUS: 43/2 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan: Marsh means business
Mitchell Marsh looks in no mood to feel the pressure in Mumbai as he takes on the Afghanistan pace attack with some brilliant batting in the middle.
AUS: 33/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE Austrralia vs Afghanistan: Maiden over
Maiden over from Naveen-ul-Haq to get some hopes up of his teammates but David Warner and Mitchell Marsh look lacer focused in the middle at the moment.
AUS: 19/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Warner dropped
David Warner dropped at slip by Afghanistan. This will surely come back to haunt Afghanistan as they have dropped David Warner.
AUS: 19/1 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS: Stunning start
What a start for Afghanistan. Australia in trouble as Travis Head departs for a duck and it is Naveeen Ul Haq who takes the wicket for his country.
AUS: 4/1 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS: 291 For Afghanistan
Afghanistan have posted 291 runs somehow with some stellar knocks in the last ten overs from their batters. Pat Cummins, Maxwell and even Starc was taken to the cleaners in the end.
AFG: 291/5 (50 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Not out!
Rashid Khan was looking out but Marcus Stoinis did not take the catch legally. Pat Cummins comes into the attack now with 12 balls left for Afghanistan.
AFG: 261/5 (48 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan attack
Afghanistan on the charge as Rashid Khan takes the attack on Glenn Maxwell. A good over for Afghanistan, 16 runs from that one.
AFG: 252/5 (47 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Century for Cadran
Ibrahim Zadran hits century for Afghanistan in 131 balls. Seven fours in his knock, a brilliant performance from the Afghanistan batter. Australia have restricted the opposition so far, let's see if they can do it more.
AFG: 227/4 (45 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Gone
Zampa gets his revenge as Omarzai walks back after getting cuaght at the boundary rope. Australia looking to get some wickets and restrict Afghanistan under 250.
AFG: 212/4 (43 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Zampa taken to the cleaners
Adam Zampa smashed down the ground by Omarzai for a big six as Afghanistan take charge against the Aussies. Let's see how the last nine overs pan out from here.
AFG: 204/3 (41 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS WC 2023 Score: Gone!
Hashmatullah Shahidi 26 (43) out bowled by Mitchell Starc. Australia finally get the wicket they were looking for. Afghanistan lose their skipper.
AFG: 184/3 (39 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS WC 2023 Score: Brilliant batting
Brilliant batting from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran as both keep the flow of runs fluent. Australia cleless at the moment on how to dismiss these two.
AFG: 171/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS WC 2023 Score: 15 overs left
Afghanistan left with fifteen overs and they will surely look to post 300 plus on this pitch with 8 wickets in hand. Mitchell Starc comes in for Afghanistan now.
AFG: 165/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score WC: Afghanistan on top
Afghanistan batting in terrific form at the moment. Australia really need to do something different as the opposition will easily post over 300 with this scenario.
AFG: 157/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score WC: Afghanistan bounce back
Afghanistan steady themselves, the batting from their top order has been commendable as both players look in fine touch at the moment.
AFG: 153/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score: Australia keen on getting wickets
Australia are keen on getting wickets and the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran is their priority at the moment. Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell attack the stumps for Australia.
AFG: 136/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023: Australia bounce back
Australia bounce back and are right into this contest now as Afghanistan have slowed down after the fall of wicket.
AFG: 128/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score: Gone!
Rahmat Shah caught by Josh Hazlewood bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Australia finally break the deadlock as Shhah walks back to the pavilion after scoring 30 off 44 balls.
AFG: 122/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG Score: Stoinis comes in
Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack now for Australia as Afghanistan buildup a solid partnership in the middle. Rahmat Shah and Zadran batting brilliantly in Mumbai.
AUS: 115/1 (23 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs AUS: Zadran key for Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran is key for Afghanistan today as he is batting in terrific rhythm and has also become the highest run scorer for his country in a calendar year.
AUS: 103/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan on top
Afghanistan are on top of this contest with Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah in the middle. Mitchell Starc with Adam Zampa attack the stumps for Australia.
AUS: 96/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG WC 2023: Australia search for wickets
Australia desperately searching for wickets as Afghanistan steady themselves in the middle with a solid partnership. Mitchell Starc is into the attack for the Aussies.
AFG: 80/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Tidy start for Adam Zampa
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is introduced into the attack and concedes five singles in his first over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has moved along to 44 and Rahmat Shah is on 8.
AFG are 73/1 in 15 overs vs AUS
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Glenn Maxwell keep batters in check
Glenn Maxwell bowls a tight 4th over, conceding just singles. Ibrahim Zadran is batting on 33 and Rahmat Shah is on 6.
AFG are 61/1 in 13 overs vs AUS
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Ibrahim Zadran brings up team's 50
Ibrahim Zadran brings up his team's fifty with a boundary off Glenn Maxwell. Zadran has moved along to 30 and Rahmat Shah is batting on 3.
AFG are 55/1 in 11 overs vs AUS
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran gets 3rd four
Ibrahim Zadran gets his 3rd four of the innings off Pat Cummins to move along to 24. Rahmat Shah is batting on 0.
AFG are 46/1 in 10 overs vs AUS
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Josh Hazlewood dismisses Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz hooks Josh Hazlewood straight to Mitchell Starc at square-leg and falls for 21. Ibrahim Zadran is batting on 16 and Rahmat Shah is on 0.
AFG are 38/1 in 8 overs vs AUS
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Three singles in Glenn Maxwell's first over
Afghanistan batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran can only get three singles in Glenn Maxwell's opening over. Gurbaz is batting on 21 and Zadran is on 11.
AFG are 33/0 in 7 overs vs AUS
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets 2nd four
Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets his second four of the innings off Mitchell Starc to move along to 19. Ibrahim Zadran is batting on 8.
AFG are 27/0 in 5 overs vs AUS
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Ibrahim Zadran gets first four
Ibrahim Zadran gets the first four of the match, in the third over of the innings off Mitchell Starc to move along to 7. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is batting on 6.
AFG are 13/0 in 3 overs vs AUS
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran get off the mark
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have got off the mark in Mitchell Starc's opening over. Zadran is batting on 3 and Gurbaz is on 2.
AFG are 5/0 in 1 over vs AUS
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check Playing 11 Here
Australia have made a couple of changes with Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell returning to the side in place of Steve Smith and Cameron Green. Afghanistan make one change with Naveen ul Haq playing in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi. Here are the playing 11 of both sides...
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi wins toss, Afghans to bat first
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins and Afghanistan skkipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will be out in the middle for the toss at 130pm IST for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Marcus Stoinis aims for 50 ODI wickets
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (47) needs three wickets to complete 50 wickets in ODIs. Can Stoinis achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Aaron Finch praise for Adam Zampa
Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch believes that leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the 'premier white-ball spinner' in the world.
"He has been probably the premier white-ball spinner for a couple of years across the two white-ball formats around the world, so this is really good recognition of the skill of his craft. Against Afghanistan, however, I think it will be the pace bowlers who will have more of a say. They are playing at the Wankhede, which probably plays into Australia's hands," Finch wrote in his ICC column.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner Eyes 18,000 international runs
Australia opener David Warner is 45 runs away from 18,000 across all forms of international cricket as an opener. Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and West Indian Chris Gayle are the only others have to scored 18,000 runs as openers in international cricket. Can Warner achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Mumbai today?
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar meets Afghanistan team
ICC Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar met the Afghanistan team ahead of their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check HERE...
__: Snapshots from the legendary meet & greet with the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Thank you for your invaluable insights and words of wisdom, @sachin_rt! _#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/r29preDywW
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 6, 2023
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa eyes Umar Gul's record
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa already has the longest streak of taking three wickets or more in World Cup matches having done it in five consecutive games. One more bag of three or more and he will join Pakistan's Umar Gul as the only players to have done it in six straight ODIs. Can Zampa achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Mumbai today?
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head aims for 50 ODI sixes
Australian opener Travis Head (47) needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in ODIs. Can Head achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday?
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia have never lost to Afghans
Australia have faced Afghanistan three times in ODI cricket and have won all the three matches till date. Can Afghanistan turn the tables on Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai on Tuesday and post their first-ever ODI win over the Aussies?
LIVE Updates Australia vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Steve Smith suffering from vertigo
Former Australia captain Steve Smith left the training session midway on the eve of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as he is suffering from vertigo over the last few days. If Steve Smith is unavailable for the match, Marnus Labuschagne will take his place as Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are returning to the side.
LIVE AUS vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell set to return
Australia are all set to get back the services of all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell for their next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on Tuesday. One out of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will have to sit out as a result.
LIVE AUS vs AFG: Both team squads
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan.
LIVE AUS vs AFG WORLD CUP 2023: Tought test for Afghanistan
Afghanistan are in good form but it is an in-form Australia cricket team they will face tomorrow and they will surely have to bring their A-game to the pitch if they want to win this one.
LIVE Australia vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to the Australia vs Afghanistan clash which will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 39 is expected to be a nail-biting thriller.