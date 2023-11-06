Highlights | AUS Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Glenn Maxwell Hits Double Century, Australia Win By 3 Wickets

Cricket World Cup 2023 (AUS vs AFG Score): Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in match no. 39 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ibrahim Zadran guided his team to a total of 291 runs. The contest was expected to be a nail-biting thriller and it was surely on the greatest cricket games ever witnessed. Glenn Maxwell single handedly thrashed Afghanistan as he scored the first double century from an Australian cricketer.

After a shaky start to the tournament, Pat Cummins-led side have got themselves back together and have won five games in a row to stand behind table toppers India and South Africa. A win for them will cement their spot in the semifinals hopefully.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 39 of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs Afghanistan.