Australia Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 39 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Afghanistan will take on five-time World Cup champions Australia in a must-win clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side are level on 8 points with Pakistan after 8 matches in the World Cup 2023 and need a win on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for the semifinals.

Pat Cummins-led Australian side are currently in third position on the Points Table with 10 points from 8 matches. A win over Afghanistan will be enough for them to book their place in the last four stage after India and South Africa.

Shahidi wasn’t perturbed about his side’s poor record against Australia in ODI cricket. “As I mentioned before as well, that belief is there. As I speak to the team also, that in every game we go to the ground, we have to be positive and our mindset should be to win. It doesn't matter if opposition team is Australia, England, India, or Netherlands, whatever,” Shahidi said in the pre-match press conference.

“So, our mindset should be positive and we will go to ground for winning mindset. So that still remains the same. And tomorrow we will come to the ground with the positive approach and positive mindset. And we will try our best to do and play good cricket as a side you know,” he added.

__: Snapshots from the legendary meet & greet with the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Thank you for your invaluable insights and words of wisdom, @sachin_rt! _#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/r29preDywW — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 6, 2023

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 39 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi