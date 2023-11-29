Highlights | BK Vs SSS, LLC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rain Plays Spoilsport, Match Ends As No Result
Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars (BK vs SSS), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Manipal Tigers, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Giants lead with 4 points each, followed by India Capitals, Southern Super Stars, and Bhilwara Kings with 2 points each after 3 matches each.
BK vs SSS Legends League 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bhilwara Kings showcased an impressive kickoff to their Legends League Cricket journey, securing a notable 3-wicket triumph against the India Capitals. However, the initial triumph didn't translate into a winning streak, as they faced consecutive defeats in their subsequent outings. This downturn has left the Irfan Pathan-led squad languishing at the bottom of the points table. Eager for redemption, they aim to revive their campaign in the upcoming clash against the Southern Superstars at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on November 29.
Parallelly, the Southern Superstars, mirroring the Kings' fortunes, clinched just one victory in this season's Legends League Cricket. Their initial defeats to Urbanisers Hyderabad and India Capitals were followed by a redemptive win over Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers in their latest encounter. Notably, the Superstars skillfully chased down Manipal's modest target of 124 runs, displaying composed batting and securing victory with two balls to spare. In contrast, the Bhilwara Kings faced a humbling defeat in their previous match, falling short in the pursuit of Manipal Tigers' imposing total of 212 runs, managing only 122 in reply.
Follow LIVE Updates And Score From Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars League Cricket 2023 Match Here.
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Match ends as no result
Rain plays spoilsort as match ends as no result. Bhilwara Kings scored 117 runs in 17 overs with the loss of six wickets.
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Rain continues
Rain continues as the Bhilwara Kings and Southern Super Stars wait to the contest to begin again. Fans in Jammu still waiting for an updates.
LIVE BK vs SSS Score: Frustrating scenes in Jammu
Frustrating for the fans as rain has stopped the encounter yet again it looks like we will have to wait for the weather to clear away once again.
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS: Rain arrives again
Rain arrives again in Jammu and the play has to stopped again. A chat with the umpires taking place in the middle with Southern Super Stars.
BK: 117/6 (17 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS: Play reduced to 19 overs
The rain has stopped and the contest has began again. Yusuf Pathan to carry his team after a wicket of Irfan Pathan. Ashok Dinda with the ball for Super Stars.
BK: 113/6 (16.5 Overs)
BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Yusuf Pathan on today's gameplan
Today's game plan of Yusuf Pathan: Clarity in thoughts and play with freedom. #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame@iamyusufpathan @Bhilwarakings pic.twitter.com/0ZScLEQsQP
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 29, 2023
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023
Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars | MATCH UPDATE
Rain Stops Play At Jammu
Match interrupted due to rain, stay tuned for more updates #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 29, 2023
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS: Weather Update
It is still raining in Jammu's Molana Azad Stadium and it is not looking very pretty at the moment. This game can get called off but we keep our fingers crossed.
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS Score: Rain stops play
Rain has arrived in Jammu and the game has been paused. Will the Pathan brothers help their team post a good total on this venue where batting looks pretty difficult against spin?
BK: 101/4 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS Score: Gone!
Robin Bisht 32 (27) caught by Ross Taylor bowled De Silva. Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan in the middle for Bhilwara Kings.
BK: 95/4 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Kings look to post big total
Bhilwara Kings look to post a big total on the board. Irfan Pathan and Bisht in the middle building up a solid partnership.
BK: 85/3 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Gone!
Bhilwara Kings lose Abdullah who was looking in brilliant rhythm but Dinda gets the better off him. Super Stars get the wicket they were looking for.
BK: 74/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Kings bounce back
Kings bounce back with a partnershhip between Abdullah and Bisht in the middle. Super Stars desperate for a wicket now as the contest is slowing slipping away from them.
BK: 59/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023 Score: Much needed four for Kings
A much needed boundary for the Bhilwara Kings. Abdulla with back to back fours takes some pressure off himself and Bisht on the other hand.
BK: 39/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC: GONE!
Lendl Simmons 11 (15) caught by Bishnoi bowled by Abdul Razzak. Kings lose another wicket as Simmons departs, a fine start for the Super Stars.
BK: 25/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs BK LLC 2023: Kings look to rebuild
Southern Super Stars continue their attack with spin as Bhilwara Kings look to buildup a solid partnership. Abdul Razzak has been brilliant so far, a maiden over for him.
BK: 11/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs BK LLC 2023: Gone!
Dilshan 0 (1) LBW by Razzak. Bhilwara Kings with a bad start in this contest as the Sri Lanka legends walks back to the pavilion without scoring a single run.
BK: 5/1 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs SK LLC 2023: Playing 11s
Southern Super Stars (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Suranga Lakmal, Amila Aponso, Abdur Razzak.
Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Solomon Mire, Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Pinal Shah, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh.
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS: Toss Report
Southern Super Stars captain Ross Taylor wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Bhilwara Kings.
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS: Battle for survival
The team which win today will stay in the tournament and losers are likely to finish their campaign today. Toss coming up shortly.
LIVE LLC 2023 BK vs SSS: Toss coming
The toss for Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars will be taking place shortly. We can expect a high scoring thriller in Jammu today.
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Key game for both teams
The result of this contest will surely hand a major boost to both teams if they win for the future of this tournament. Bhilwara Kings will look to seal the deal tonight.
LIVE BK vs SSS LLC 2023: Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Anureet Singh, Dilshan Munaweera and Yusuf Pathan
Batters: Chris Barnwell, Solomon Mire and William Porterfield
All-Rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga
Bowlers: Abdur Razzak, Hamid Hassan and Ryan Sidebottom
Captain: Ryan Sidebottom
Vice-Captain: Anureet Singh
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars: Check Points Table Update
In Legends League Cricket 2023, Manipal Tigers, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Giants lead with 4 points each. Bhilwara Kings, India Capitals, and Southern Super Stars follow with 2 points each. Matches include notable wins and losses, shaping the competitive standings.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars: Probable Playing XIs
Bhilwara Kings
Tillakaratne Dilshan (wk), Solomon Mire, Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Christopher Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Rahul Sharma, Anureet Singh, Ryan Jay Sidebottom
Southern Super Stars
Jesse Ryder, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Ashok Dinda, Johan Botha, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars: Weather Report
Wednesday's weather in Jammu is anticipated to range from 15 to 24 degrees Celsius, providing ideal conditions for a cricket match.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars: Pitch Report
The Molana Azad Stadium features a slow surface, favoring spinners who can capitalize on the surface grip. Batsmen will face challenges, requiring effort to score runs in this venue.
LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars: Full Squads
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Solomon Mire, Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Pinal Shah, Tim Murtagh, William Porterfield, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Shane Watson
Southern Super Stars Squad: Jesse Ryder, Upul Tharanga, Ross Taylor(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Ashok Dinda, Suranga Lakmal, Johan Botha, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Aaron Finch, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Dilshan Munaweera, Rameez Khan, Andre McCarthy, Pankaj Kumar Rao