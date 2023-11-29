trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693453
NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2023

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s BK vs SSS Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Jammu, 630PM IST, November 29

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket 2023 T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BK vs SSS, Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s BK vs SSS Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Jammu, 630PM IST, November 29 Irfan Pathan playing for Bhilwara Kings.

The Legends League Cricket 2023 match between Bhilwara Kings and Southern Super Stars (BHK vs. SSS) will take place at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The LLC 2023 season Match no. 10 is expected to be a nail-biting thriller between the Irfan Pathan-led side and the Ross Taylor-led team. In the tournament so far, Southern Super Stars have played three matches and are currently ranked fifth on the points table. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings have also played three matches and are presently ranked sixth.

Match Details

Match: Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Match 10

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu

Dream 11 Prediction for BK vs SSS

Wicket-Keepers: Anureet Singh, Dilshan Munaweera and Yusuf Pathan

Batters: Chris Barnwell, Solomon Mire and William Porterfield

All-Rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga

Bowlers: Abdur Razzak, Hamid Hassan and Ryan Sidebottom

Captain: Ryan Sidebottom

Vice-Captain: Anureet Singh

LLC 2023: BK Vs SSS Squads

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Solomon Mire, Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Pinal Shah, Tim Murtagh, William Porterfield, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Shane Watson. (WATCH: MS Dhoni's James Bond Moment; Behind The Wheel Of Mercedes G Class)

Southern Super Stars Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Bipul Sharma, Aaron Finch, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Ashok Dinda, Abdur Razzak, Tanmay Srivastava, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Verma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Jesse Ryder, Andre McCarthy, Johan Botha, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?