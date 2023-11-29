Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s BK vs SSS Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Jammu, 630PM IST, November 29
Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket 2023 T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BK vs SSS, Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Southern Super Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The Legends League Cricket 2023 match between Bhilwara Kings and Southern Super Stars (BHK vs. SSS) will take place at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The LLC 2023 season Match no. 10 is expected to be a nail-biting thriller between the Irfan Pathan-led side and the Ross Taylor-led team. In the tournament so far, Southern Super Stars have played three matches and are currently ranked fifth on the points table. On the other hand, Bhilwara Kings have also played three matches and are presently ranked sixth.
Match Details
Match: Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Match 10
Date: November 29, 2023
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu
Pathan brothers are greeted with all the love and support wherever they go.
This #LLCT20, they never missed an opportunity to make their fans smile #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame@Bhilwarakings @iamyusufpathan @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/BPHGjfSb1m — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 29, 2023
Dream 11 Prediction for BK vs SSS
Wicket-Keepers: Anureet Singh, Dilshan Munaweera and Yusuf Pathan
Batters: Chris Barnwell, Solomon Mire and William Porterfield
All-Rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga
Bowlers: Abdur Razzak, Hamid Hassan and Ryan Sidebottom
Captain: Ryan Sidebottom
Vice-Captain: Anureet Singh
LLC 2023: BK Vs SSS Squads
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Solomon Mire, Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Pinal Shah, Tim Murtagh, William Porterfield, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Shane Watson. (WATCH: MS Dhoni's James Bond Moment; Behind The Wheel Of Mercedes G Class)
Southern Super Stars Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Bipul Sharma, Aaron Finch, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Ashok Dinda, Abdur Razzak, Tanmay Srivastava, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Verma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Jesse Ryder, Andre McCarthy, Johan Botha, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White.
