Highlights | IND Vs SA, 1st ODI Cricket Scorecard: Sai Sudharsan Scores Fifty As India Beat South Africa By 8 Wickets
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: KL Rahul's Team India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets after bowling them out for 116 runs in 27.3 overs.
After the T20Is, Team India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets in the first match of the 3-match ODI series at New Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday (December 17). After losing their second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav's Men in Blue bounced backed in the third and final T20I of the series to share the trophy with the hosts. KL Rahul has been given the duty to lead India in the ODIs against the Proteas. Star batter Shreyas Iyer is also likely to start in the playing eleven.
Sanju Samson has also been called up for the ODI series and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance in the first eleven with Rahul already as the favourable wicket-keeper. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are not part of the ODI series which means Axar Patel will surely make it to the eleven.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Proteas register unwanted record
Proteas registered their lowest total in ODIs. South Africa's previous lowest was also against India, 118 at Centurion in 2018.
IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Register Unwanted Record On Home Soil As India Beat Them By 8 Wickets
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Ruthless India
Team India were ruthless today with their show against South Africa. India bowlers were on top of the class. Arshdeep Singh took five wickets and Avesh Khan took four wickets for India.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rahul happy with win
India defeated South Africa in the first ODI and captain KL Rahul said that it was finally great to have a win in the country after losing three ODIs as a captain last year.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rahul After Win
KL Rahul: I am happy. Good to have a win under the belt. Completely different to what we expected. The plan was to get the spinners in the game. The boys did really well. The boys did well to stay disciplined. The ball kept moving around. There is a lot of cricket being played. You prioritize one format. For now, it is Tests and T20s. Everyone is performing and trying to do well for the country. Good chance for them to get a taste of international cricket.
LIVE IND vs SA: Test series update
Ishan Kishan has been replaced by KS Bharat in the Test squad for the South Africa series. BCCI have announced the news on Sunday (December 17).
EXPLAINED: Why Ishan Kishan Has Withdrawn From Test Series Vs South Africa
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: All you need to know about Sai
Read some interesting facts about the India batter who scored fifty on India debut.
Sai Sudharsan: All You Need To Know About GT Batter Who Scored Fifty On India Debut Vs South Africa
LIVE IND vs SA: Arshdeep wins player of the match
Arshdeep Singh, Player of the Match: I feel little sore. Loving this moment. Thank God and the team management. It is a little different than normal grounds as I was running out of breath. Personally it feels good, I am enjoying my role. I would thank KL Rahul bhai as he said you have to come back and get that fifer. I guess it is about enjoying this moment. (On the upcoming matches) When we go there, then focus on what will work there.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: India win by 8 wickets
Team India defeat South Africa by 8 wickets. Debutant Sai Sudharsan played a fine knock on his debut for India. The top bowling performance got India in complete control of this contest.
IND: 117/2 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Sudharsan completes fifty
Sai Sudharsan completes his fifty in just balls. A very good and impressive debut for him so far. India inches close to victory now.
IND: 101/1 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Sudharsan gets going
Sai Sudarshan with two boundaries off Shamsi to take off the pressure. India cruising towards victory now.
IND: 80/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Pressure on Sai
South Africa put an attacking field to get into the head of debutant Sudharsan. Let's see how he deals with it. Maharaj bowls a pretty tight one.
IND: 71/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Maharaj comes in
Keshav Maharaj is into the attack for South Africa now but he does not have much runs on the board to defend.
IND: 61/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: 9 overs gone
India in control as South Africa try to find wickets but get nothing. Shreyas and Sai batting nicely in the middle so far.
IND: 55/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA: Iyer on the counter
Shreyas Iyer is on the counter-attack. The pitch is difficult to bat on but that is not stopping Iyer from taking the counter attack option.
IND: 40/1 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA: Eyes on Sudharsan
Debutant Sai Sudharsan getting tested with some stinging bouncers on his debut. South Africa keen on getting wickets.
IND: 30/1 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Burger testing Iyer
Shreyas Iyer has walked and Burger is trying to get into his head with some bouncers. Will Shreyas attack in the next over?
IND: 28/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Gone!
Ruturaj Gaikwad 5 (10) LBW by . India lose their first wicket early and South Africa get the start they were looking for.
IND: 23/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 1st ODI Score: Golden chance for Sai
Sai Sudharsan has got a very good chance today to impress on his debut. Playing first game for India and having Gaikwad on the other end with such a small target is something every debutant would like.
IND: 16/0 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Intense start
We have got an idea of how this is going to be. South Africa will attack because they have no choice but India will bat freely by the looks of it in the first over.
IND: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Chase begins
Welcome back to the chase. How will India go for this? Safe or attacking? Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad open the batting for India.
IND: 0/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: That's it!
South Africa are bowled out for 116 runs. A wonderful performance from Indian bowlers, Arshdeep Singh takes fifer and Avesh Khan finishes with 4 wickets in 8 overs.
SA: 116 (27.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Good over for Africa
South Africa gets 11 runs from that Avesh Khan over with just one wicket in hand now. India in a hurry to get these batters out and chase.
SA: 116/9 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Fifer for Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh gets five wickets from ten overs, he finishes with 5/37. South Africa go nine down. India on top of this contest.
SA: 105/9 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack by India now. His first over goes for one run. South Africa still holding on somehow.
SA: 91/8 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa hold on
South Africa have somehow held on to the two wickets remaining. Avesh and Arshdeep continue attack for Team India. Burger will face the next ball.
SA: 89/8 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Avesh comes back
Avesh Khan is back into the attack and what a day he is having. Just 16 runs given away in his seven overs bowled so far. South Africa in deep trouble.
SA: 87/8 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Kumar taken to cleaners
Mukesh Kumar is taken to the cleaners by South Africa's Phehlukwayo. A four and six to finish the over, some really needed runs for the Proteas.
SA: 87/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Avesh Khan in hot form
Avesh Khan is in hot form today. He has taken four wickets so far and India are just two wickets away from bowling South Africa out in this innings.
SA: 76/8 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Gone!
Keshav Maharaj 4 (7) caught by Gaikwad bowled by Avesh Khan. South Africa go eight down and India are on a roll at the moment.
SA: 73/8 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: India on top
Avesh Khan delivers a mixed over to Maharaj, including a full delivery inducing a miss, a shortish delivery skillfully swayed by Maharaj, a wide down leg, followed by a well-executed four through cover-point off a short of length delivery, and concluding with a dot ball outside off stump.
RSA 65/7 (15) CRR: 4.33
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: SA in deep trouble
Miller departs for 2 runs as Avesh Khan takes advantage of a short of a length delivery outside off, inducing a slash from Miller resulting in an edge comfortably caught by KL Rahul, adding to South Africa's batting woes.
RSA 58/7 (13) CRR: 4.46
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: 6th Over for Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh applies pressure with a diverse over, nearly securing a chop-on, limiting Miller to a single to backward square leg, and varying lengths outside off, contributing to South Africa's struggling batting, marked by their lowest scores at the fall of the 6th wicket at home.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Avesh Khan Takes 2 In 2
Wiaan Mulder is given out LBW by umpire Richard Kettleborough to Avesh Khan's good length delivery nipping away outside off, creating doubt, and despite the call being umpire's, there's enough uncertainty to leave Mulder feeling hard done by for his dismissal at 0.
RSA 52/6 (10.2) CRR: 5.03
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: SA 5 Down
Markram succumbs to Avesh Khan for 12 runs as he chops on a short of a length delivery, unable to adapt to the two-paced pitch, and drags it back onto the off stump, contributing to South Africa's batting collapse.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: 4 Wicket Haul For Arshdeep Singh
Klaasen is bowled by Arshdeep Singh for 6 runs as the short of a length delivery nips back in, cramping him for room, and the batsman is late on the shot, wondering how he missed it.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Singh Provides Breakthrough
de Zorzi falls for 28 as Arshdeep Singh claims his third wicket, inducing a top-edge with a short delivery outside off, and KL Rahul takes an easy catch, emphasizing the batter's lack of shape in his shots.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Rebuild
Mukesh Kumar bowls a varied spell to de Zorzi, featuring a dab to backward point, a cut shot with no foot movement, a well-timed chip over cover for four, a toe-ended cut to second slip, a deceptive delivery angling in and leaving the left-hander on defense, and a fortuitous six over backward point off a short and wide delivery.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Another Tight Over By Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh bowls a tight over, with Markram punching a back-foot shot, a near miss for Markram, and de Zorzi managing a three-run drive, followed by defensive strokes in the 3.1 to 3.5 deliveries.
RSA 10/2 (4) CRR: 2.5
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Double Strike For Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh claims back-to-back wickets, dismissing van der Dussen with a full, swinging delivery that traps him in front, confirmed by DRS, putting Arshdeep on a hat-trick.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh Strikes
Reeza Hendricks departs for a duck, bowled by Arshdeep Singh with a slow full delivery outside off, as Reeza's expansive stroke results in him dragging the ball onto the stumps.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Great Start By Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh Kumar delivers a compelling opening over to Reeza Hendricks, featuring a mix of away angling deliveries, a wide down leg, a close LBW appeal, and a beaten defence, with the possibility of a missed opportunity for a first-ball wicket.
South Africa opt to bat
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Rahul: No (haven't played since the WC final). Special day, watched a lot of cricket on TV - the Pink ODI is a big occasion here in South Africa. Looking forward to a cracker of a game. There was a of spin and it was try, we'll try to put pressure on them. Sai Sudharsan is on debut today. There are a few names that have played a lot of IPL cricket. Ruturaj did well, Tilak seems exciting, Sanju is always exciting. We've got Axar, Kuldeep who'd love to see some spin. They know what pressure is and how to handle it. They all come with IPL experience, hopefully that helps them here and they can perform to the best of their ability.
Markram: We are gonna bat first. Used wicket, we'd like to bat first, we are playing two spinners. It's a fantastic day, hats off to the people. Hopefully both teams can put on a nice show for them. Burger makes his debut - special day for him. Opportunities are vital, none better than today.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Toss Report
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Check Head To Head Stats
In the realm of One-Day Internationals, India and South Africa have faced each other 91 times, with India clinching victory in 38 encounters and South Africa triumphing 50 times. Three matches concluded without a result. In the upcoming series, India aims to narrow the gap and enhance their historical record against South Africa.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Recent Form
In their last five ODIs, South Africa has a mixed form of two wins, one loss, and two consecutive victories (LWLWW), while India boasts a more consistent record with three wins and one loss (LWWWW). As they prepare for the upcoming match, both teams bring intriguing dynamics to the contest based on their recent performances.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Nandre Burger To Make Debut For South Africa
Having made his South Africa debut in the third T20I on Thursday, left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger appears poised to receive his ODI cap as well. The decision on whether South Africa will field both their spinners or opt to keep one of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi on the bench remains uncertain.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rinku Singh To Make Debut
Rinku Singh, showcasing an impressive performance in the T20I series, is set to make an ODI debut, while Sanju Samson stands as India's alternative option at No. 6. Unless a non-regular opener is elevated in the batting order, it appears probable that B Sai Sudharsan will earn his ODI cap. In the middle order, Tilak Varma is expected to play, providing India with a valuable sixth bowling option.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: High-Scoring Game On The Cards
The Wanderers typically serves as a high-scoring ODI venue, benefiting from its consistent bounce and the unique Highveld atmosphere. In three out of the last four matches held here, first-innings totals exceeding 300 have been achieved. Johannesburg anticipates a predominantly clear day, with temperatures reaching the high 20s Celsius.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Milestone On The Cards For Gill
Shubman Gill, rested to prepare for the upcoming Test series, missed an opportunity to stake a claim for a coveted ODI record. Finishing 2023 with 1584 ODI runs at an outstanding average of 63.36, he fell short of potentially surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of 1894 runs from 1998 by just three more innings.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: All Eyes On Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, with 17 wickets at an impressive average of 13.88, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who secured 18 wickets at 22.72, boast remarkable ODI records in South Africa.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Who Will Dominate ODI Series?
The past three ODI series hosted by South Africa against India have all been lopsided affairs. South Africa emerged victorious with 2-0 and 3-0 margins in 2013-14 and 2021-22, respectively, while in the intervening period, India dominated with a 5-1 win during their 2017-18 visit.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Aiden Markram On WC Semis Loss
"It's never nice to exit a World Cup like that. I thought we had something really good going and that does filter into this team - from the good side of things. I would say most guys are over it. The nature of cricket nowadays is the schedule is so hectic you are almost forced to move on as quickly as possible so we are pretty much past it and looking forward to the series."
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Pitch Report
The playing surface at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is well-balanced. Over the last 20 matches, the average 1st innings score stands at 239 runs. This pitch provides reasonable support for both batsmen and bowlers. Opting to chase is advised at this venue, as teams batting second have emerged victorious in 60 per cent of the contests.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Weather Update
Anticipate a scorching day with a 40% forecast for thunderstorms. The upcoming Saturday holds the potential for another storm with a 48% chance, possibly injecting excitement into the pitch. However, the efficient drainage system ensures that the comfortable outfield will maintain its brisk pace.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs
South Africa Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams
India Possible XI: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Full Squads
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne
India Squad: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep
IND vs SA 1st ODI: KL Rahul Confirms Sanju Samson Will Play
“Sanju will bat in the middle order. That is the role he has played whenever he has played ODI cricket. He will bat at No. 5 or 6. For now I am going to keep wickets, but if there is an opportunity for him in that role, he will definitely at some point in the series,” KL Rahul said.
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Livestreaming Details
Star Sports Network will broadcast the India vs South Africa ODI series live, and Disney+Hotstar will live stream the match online.
LIVE Updates IND Vs SA: Samson under pressure
Sanju Samson would be feeling the pressure after so much speculation of him getting ignored for the Asia Cup and World Cup. He has to deliver in this series otherwise it can be a problem for him.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Markram on India's changes
"[India] can almost field three sides and compete with the best in the world. We have something similar in terms of new faces. It's an opportunity to look at players and pave the way forward in 50-over cricket." - Aiden Markram on the changing make-up of the squad.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI: Predicted 11s
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams.
India: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st ODI Score And Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the INdia vs South Africa 1st ODI taking place in Johannesburg. KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue for the ODI series against the Proteas.