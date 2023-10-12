Highlights | NZ Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: New Zealand Win By 8 Wickets
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh (NZ Vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets.
Cricket World Cup 2023, (NZ vs BAN): Kane Williams won the toss and opted that New Zealand will field first in Match 11 of World Cup Vs Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Shakib Al Hasan's team posted 245 runs on a difficult batting pitch. Williamson and co defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Williamson returned for the game against Bangladesh after missing the first two games for his team due to injury issues. Batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been sensational for New Zealand in this tournament so far with Mitchell Santner and other bowlers also performing brilliantly. The clash against Bangladesh is a tough test as Shakib Al Hasan's team have already proved that their are not to be taken lightly with their statement-making victory against Afghanistan.
Follow LIVE score and updates from the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Williamson on injury
"Just made holding the bat a little tough. Secondary to the thumb (laughs). The guys in the first half with the ball were excellent. Was nice to build partnerships and take it deep. Midway through the powerplay we thought we can hit the deck a little hard. Good competitive wicket. Really good team performance. Lockie was outstanding. The seam bowlers were really effective. He hasn't had the good fortune. Was nice to be out there and be part of some of the partnerships. Just scrapped through the new ball. Great team performance. Mitchell is a great contributor. He is a team first guy. He has been great to watch," said Kane Williamson on getting retired hurt and other aspects of the game.
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Game over
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Bangladesh have been outclassed in every department of this contest as Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell help their side chase the target of 246 runs with ease.
NZ: 248/2 (42.5 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Williamson walks back
Kane Williamson is retired hurt, he seems to have hurt his finger and ofcourse the knee is still coming in contention.
NZ: 210/2 (39.1 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Mitchell hits fifty
Daryl Mitchell compeletes his fifty in just 45 balls with 2 fours and 2 maximums. What a brilliant partnership we have seen today with Williamson and him.
NZ: 191/2 (37.1 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Bangladesh desperate for wicket
Bangladesh desperate for wicket at the moment as Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stay in the middle displaying some brilliant batting.
NZ: 169/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN: Williamson in fine touch
Kane Williamson is in fine touch at the moment, he is batting on 67 off 93 balls with 7 fours and a maximum so far.
NZ: 158/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: New Zealand in control
New Zealand in control of this contest with Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson in the middle. Shoriful and Mehidy attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
NZ: 146/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Williamson hits fifty
Kane Williamson has comepleted his fifty in just 81 balls. He has smashed 5 fours and a maximum. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz continue attack for Bangladesh.
NZ: 134/2 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: All eyes on Williamson
Kane Williamson is inching close to his fifty. Daryl Mitchell alongside him keeping New Zealand on top of this contest. Islam and Miraz attack the stumps now for Bangladesh.
NZ: 125/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: All eyes on Williamson
Kane Williamson is inching close to his fifty, what a player he is. Returning from injury and scores crucial fifty for his side.
NZ: 115/2 (23.4 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Devon Conway LBW by Shakib Al Hasan, trying to play the reverse sweep and gets punished. Bangladesh with a glimmer of hope now.
NZ: 103/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE New Zealand vs Bangladesh score: Williamson taking his time
The target on the board is not so big and Kane Williamson is taking his time to save the wicket from falling and keeping the pressure on his opposition.
NZ: 76/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: Shakib comes in
Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack now for Bangladesh along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz. New Zealand batting brilliantly in the middle now.
NZ: 68/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: NZ cross 50-run mark
New Zealand have crossed the fifty runs mark now with captain Williamson and Devon Conway. Taskin Ahmed continues attack for Bangladesh.
NZ: 60/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: New Zealand bounce back
New Zealand bounce back in this contest with Kane Williamson and Devon Conway keeping their cool in the middle. Bangladesh desperate to find a wicket in this contest at the moment.
NZ: 41/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN Score: New Zealand coming back
Kane Williamson and Conway absorbing the pressure but Bangladesh bring in Taskin Ahmed to test their nerves now.
NZ: 28/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Can NZ soak the pressure?
Devon Conway and Kane Williamson have a pretty big job to do but Bangladesh are coming in hard. The pressure is on New Zealand as the ball is swinging and swirving.
NZ: 19/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN: Pressure on New Zealand
Pressure is on New Zealand after the first wicket of Rachin Ravindra falling so early for them in this chase. Excellent bowling from Bangladesh so far.
NZ: 15/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Chase begins
Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway begin the chase of 246 runs for New Zealand. The pitch looks fine for batters than the first innings but we cannot say anything until the spinners come on.
NZ: 4/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Chase coming up
After a stellar bowling performance from their bowlers, New Zealand will begin their chase in Chennai against Bangladesh. Fans can expect a cagy affair as Bangladesh have a pretty good bowling attack as well.
Note: Bangladesh have never beaten New Zealand in World Cup.
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Bangladesh post 245 runs
Bangladesh post 245 runs, they would be very happy with this result after losing four wickets early in this contest. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim kept them alive in the innings. In the end, Mahmudullah also scored some important runs for his team.
BAN: 245/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Bangladesh 9 down
Mustafizur Rahman 4 (10) caught behind by Tom Latham bowled by Matt Henry. New Zealand display a good performance with the ball but Bangladesh are somehow keeping the fight on.
BAN: 225/9 (48 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Gone
Taskin Ahmed 17 (19) caught & bowled by Mitchell Santner. New Zealand find another wicket as Bangladesh go 8 down in the first innings.
BAN: 218/8 (45.5 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Ferguson comes in
Bangladesh have crossed the 200 runs mark and they will surely look to score 250 plus now against New Zealand with seven overs left. Ferguson comes in to attack the stumps now.
BAN: 205/7 (43.1 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: 9 overs left
Rachin Ravindra brought in by New Zealand with nine overs left for Bangladesh. Taskin and Mahmudullah in the middle looking to get their team to a respectable total.
BAN: 195/7 (41 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Another one
Towhid Hridoy 13 (25) caught by Mitchell Santner bowled by Trent Boult. New Zealand get another wicket as Bangladesh go seven down in the first innings.
BAN: 187/7 (39.2 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Mushfiqur Rahim 55 (75) out bowled by Matt Henry. The slower one does the trick for New Zealand and they finally get their dangerman out.
BAN: 179/6 (37 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: 15 overs left
Fifteen overs left for Bangladesh with five wickets in hand and Mushfiqur Rahim alongside Towhid Hriday in the middle. New Zealand bring in Matt Henry now.
BAN: 173/5 (35.2 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Hridoy to bounce
Towhid Hridoy is a batter who likes to bat freely without any fear. Bangladesh certainly need that at the moment with Rahim set in the middle.
BAN: 164/5 (33.3 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Gone!
Shakib Al Hasan 40 (51) caught by Tom Latham bowled by Lockie Ferguson. New Zealand finally get the wicket they were looking for.
BAN: 156/5 (31 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: Shakib on charge
Shakib Al Hasan has pulled a cramp but it is not slowing him down as he takes on Rachin Ravindra after the treament. 12 runs from that over, New Zealand in a tricky spot now.
BAN: 145/4 (29 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC Score: New Zealand desperate for wickets
New Zealand are desperate for wickets as two of the most experienced batters of Bangladesh crawl their team back into this contest.
BAN: 126/4 (27 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs NZ WC Score: Boult comes in
New Zealand bring in their best, Trent Boult comes in the middle overs phase as Bangladesh save their 5th wicket with 62 runs stand so far.
BAN: 118/4 (25 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs NZ WC Score: Ravindra into attack
Williamson brings in Rachin Ravindra into the attack as Mushfiqur and Shakib display fine batting skills against Phillips and Boult.
BAN: 110/4 (23 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs NZ WC Score: Mushfiqur in fine rhythm
Mushfiqur Rahim is on the counter-attack against the New Zealand bowlers. Santner and Henry are getting attacked by the Bangladesh batters.
BAN: 100/4 (21 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs NZ WC Score: Shakib to carry
Both Bangladesh batters are doing fine at the moment as New Zealand bowlers are coming in hard to find more wickets in quick succession.
BAN: 83/4 (19 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs BAN WC score: Bangladesh look to rebuild
Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are looking to buildup a solid partnership in the middle overs. Williamson brings in Santner and Henry into the attack now.
BAN: 78/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs NZ WC Score: Drinks break
A drinks break has been taken in Chennai. Bangladesh are still not out of this contest as Shakib and Mushfiqur, two of the most experienced batters are in the middle.
BAN: 73/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs NZ WC Score: New Zealand in control
New Zealand in control of this contest as Bangladesh are four down in the first innings inside 14 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur in the middle now.
BAN: 61/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE Score Bangladesh Vs New Zealand: Bangladesh Go Past Fifty
Great stuff from Bangladesh. They may have lost wickets but thanks to Miraz, they are building the innings at a decent rate. Important to keep wickets from hereon and build a strong base for the last 15 overs. Well, well, well. Just when we said that, Miraz falls to Ferguson, whose pace is doing its magic. Short ball and Miraz perishes while hitting it, Henry takes a catch in the deep.
BAN 56/3 (11.4)
NZ Vs BAN LIVE: Mehidy grows in confidence
Mehidy Hasan Miraz continues to grow in confidence in this innings. Right from the start, he has looked at his best. He played a stunning cover drive vs Ferguson in the 10th over of the innings. What a shot that was. He needs to go on and on for Bangladesh here.
BAN 46/2 (9.5)
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE: Wicket
Bangladesh going well at the moment. First change in the bowling as Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, comes into the attack. It is hot out there. Boult is struggling with a wet towel around his neck. He is also constantly drinking water as the three overs have taken a toll on his body.
Just then, Tanzid gets out. Ferguson with the wicket. Soft dismissal, clips it to the square leg fielder and Bangladesh lose their second.
BAN 40/2 (8)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Good recovery from Tigers
Good to see, from Bangladesh's standpoint, how Mehidy and Tanzid have brought stability to the middle after early loss of Litton Das. They have scored at a good run rate as well.
BAN 37/1 (5.5)
LIVE NZ Vs BAN: Bangladesh rebuild
After an early jitter, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan have started to score runs and are batting well. Henry is trying to build up speed while Boult has swing for help. Good contest right now between bat and ball.
BAN 26/1 (4.3)
New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bad start for Tigers
Litton Das gone on the first ball of the match and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right handed bat, comes to the crease. There is extra bounce on the pitch and Bangladesh need be aware of the bat against the new ball bowlers Henry and Boult.
BAN 15/1 (2.1)
BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score: Match begins
Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. And he strikes on just the first ball of the match. On the legs amd Das clipped it to leg side but gets caught in the deep by Matt Hanry. Huge blow to Bangladesh so early.
BAN 0/1 (0.1)
NZ Vs BAN LIVE Score: Time for national anthems
The time has come for the national anthems. Both the sides as well as umpires head to the middle for the national anthems.
BAN Vs NZ LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Toss News
Kane Williamson wins toss and New Zeland have decided to field first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
LIVE New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the ODI World Cup clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh is not too far. Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan will walk out for the flip of the coin at 1.30 pm IST.
NZ Vs BAN LIVE Updates: Toss Time?
The toss for the World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be done at 1.30 pm IST with the match starting at 2 pm. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Daryl Mitchell on adapting to different conditions
The teams who play at more than 5 venues in India face the challenge of adapting to the conditions as they travel to all parts of the country. Here, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell speaks on the same.
Hear from @dazmitchell47 on arrival in Chennai on continuing to adapt to conditions as the team moves to different parts of India during the @cricketworldcup. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/bC4KHalZac
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 11, 2023
NZ Vs BAN LIVE Score: Williamson on his side's preparedness
"For us as a team it's really just trying to keep focusing on our plans and what we set out to do and do our roles as best we can, sort of knowing that it could look a little bit different, to perhaps our first couple of games." - Kane Williamson
LIVE BAN Vs NZ: Bangladesh To Miss A Wrist Spinner
Bangladesh have a good squad for the World Cup. But do you know that they are also the only team in the tournament without a wrist spinner. The wrist-spinner are wickettakers and on a track like Chennai, which assists the spinners, Bangladesh could miss one of them.
BAN vs NZ LIVE Updates: Will Rain Affect NZ Vs BAN?
The weather for the Chennai game is going to be remain cricket-friendly. There could be some shower but only after the game is over. The match starts at 2 pm IST and should be over by 10 pm.
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan/Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson/Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
BAN vs NZ World Cup LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Big match today in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and expect fireworks as Bangladesh take on New Zealand. Plenty of quality cricketers on display, who can make you win big.
World Cup 2023: New Zealand's Journey So Far
New Zealand started off their campaign with a brilliant win over England in the World Cup opener and followed it with with victory against Netherlands. They have been unbeaten in the tournament so far.
NZ Vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh's Journey So Far
Bangladesh kickstarted their campaign with win over Afghanistan whom they beat by six wickets but in the second match, England thrashed the Tigers by a massive margin of 137 runs which has hugely affected their NRR.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE: Live Streaming Details
An exciting game of cricket awaits the fans in Chennai.The heat will be a huge factor, so only the fittest will survive. This is a day game. Starts at 2 pm IST and will have broadcast in India and abroad.
BAN Vs NZ LIVE Score: Williamson is back
Williamson confirmed he was fully fit and would captain the BLACKCAPS against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday, while Tim Southee is also fit but wouldn’t feature in the team’s third game of the World Cup. With Southee now recovered from his thumb injury, pace bowler Kyle Jamieson had returned home to New Zealand after being in India as cover.
BAN vs NZ LIVE Updates: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah
LIVE BAN vs NZ World Cup 2023: Livestreaming details
LIVE Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 11 between New Zealand and Bangladesh taking place in Chennai.