Highlights | NZ Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: New Zealand Win By 8 Wickets

Cricket World Cup 2023, (NZ vs BAN): Kane Williams won the toss and opted that New Zealand will field first in Match 11 of World Cup Vs Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Shakib Al Hasan's team posted 245 runs on a difficult batting pitch. Williamson and co defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets. Williamson returned for the game against Bangladesh after missing the first two games for his team due to injury issues. Batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra have been sensational for New Zealand in this tournament so far with Mitchell Santner and other bowlers also performing brilliantly. The clash against Bangladesh is a tough test as Shakib Al Hasan's team have already proved that their are not to be taken lightly with their statement-making victory against Afghanistan.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.