Highlights, UPW vs DCW, WPL 2024 Cricket Scorecard: Delhi Capitals Win By 9 Wickets
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: DC-W look for their first win of the season
In Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women will be aiming for their first win of the season when they take each other in Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals began their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to Mumbai Indians Women on the opening day of the championship while UPW faced defeat in hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, a couple of days back. One of them will be able to open their account on the points table in WPL 2024.
Alyssa Healy will be captaining Warriors and the other players to watch put from this team are Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire. From DC-W, Meh Lanning is one batter who will be the key. She was the leading run-scorer last season. Shafali Verma needs a good game while Jemimah Rodrigues will be another DC-W player to watch out for.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates From UP-W Vs DC-W Match below.
LIVE DCW vs UPW WPL 2024: Delhi win
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 9 wickets. What a dominating performance from the finalists of last year. Meg Lanning also completed her fifty and Shafali Verma finished with 64 unbeaten.
DCW: 123/1 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE DCW vs UPW WPL 2024: Delhi inches away for win
Delhi Capitals on fire as Shafali Verma has completed her fifty with a huge maximum down the mid-wicket side. Lanning in on 44 off 35 ball on the other end.
DCW: 104/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE DCW vs UPW WPL 2024: Just 38 more
Just 38 runs more required for the Delhi Capitals to win this contest. So far, they have outclassed UP Warriorz in every department of the game.
DCW: 82/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE DCW vs UPW WPL 2024: Delhi need 52
Delhi Capitals need 52 runs in 72 balls. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning in the middle for their team. Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma attack the stumps for UP Warriorz.
DCW: 68/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE DCW vs UPW WPL 2024: Delhi on fire
Delhi Capitals on fire at the moment as Shafali Verma looks in a mood to finish things soon. Meg Lanning alongside is also batting brilliantly so far.
DCW: 57/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024: Delhi on top
Delhi Capitals cruising at the moment in their chase of 120 runs against the UP Warriorz. Lanning and Verma in the middle batting brilliantly so far.
DCW: 37/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Chase begins
McGrath opens the bowling for UP Warriorz as Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma begin the chase of 120 runs for Delhi Capitals.
DCW: 18/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: UP Warriorz post 119
UP Warriorz post 119 runs. Delhi Capitals are in complete control of this and it would take something magical from the oppositon bowling side to break their rhythm while batting.
UPW: 119/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Gone!
Shweta Sehrawat 45 (42) stumped by Bhatia bowled by Radha Yadav. Delhi Capitals on a roll at the moment. Deepti Sharma has to carry UP Warriorz in the remaining 12 balls now.
UPW: 112/7 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Sehrawat key for UP
Shweta Sehrawat is on 33 off 33 balls with 2 fours and a six at the moment. Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani into the attack for Delhi Capitals women cricket team.
UPW: 96/6 (16 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Six overs left
UP Warriorz have six overs left with Sehrawat and Khemnar in the middle. They have a deep batting lineup and can surely turn this contest around in the death overs.
UPW: 80/5 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Gone!
Kiran Navgire 10 (7) caught and bowled by Radha Yadav. A six to get things going but loses her wicket on the very next ball. Delhi Capitals keep on taking wickets.
UPW: 50/5 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Harris departs
Grace Harris 17 (18) caught by Shafali Verma bowled by Radha Yadav. Delhi Capitals on a roll at the moment. UP Warriroz in need of a miracle.
UPW: 45/4 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Delhi on top
Delhi Capitals in complete control of this contest at the moment. UP Warriorz need Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat to build a solid partnership.
UPW: 27/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: What is happening?
UP Warriorz are in deep trouble as they go three down with Alyssa Healy's wicket. Delhi Capitals in a different mood tonight to end this very soon.
UPW: 17/3 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Gone!
Vrinda Dinesh 0 (5) caught by Shikha Pandey bowled by Marizanne Kapp. Delhi Capitals get the early wicket they were looking for and now the pressure is on UP Warriorz.
UPW: 14/1 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Here we go
Alyssa Healy and Vrinda Dinesh come out to open the innings for UP Warriorz. Just one run from the first one and Healy gets a boundary off the Shikha Pandey in the second over.
UPW: 6/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Lineups
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana.
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.
LIVE WPL 2024 UPW vs DCW: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has won the toss elected to bowl first against the UP Warriorz.
LIVE WPL 2024 UPW vs DCW: Toss coming up
Do not go anywhere we are just moments away from the toss to take place between Delhi Capitals women team and UP Warriorz women cricket team.
LIVE WPL 2024: What To Expect?
The first two games of WPL 2024 were absolute thrillers. However, the third one was a straight one as Mumbai Indians kept the control of the contest for the whole game. Let's see if this one will a roller coaster thriller or not.
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Match Timings
The match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals women cricket team will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The contest is expected to an interesting affair.
LIVE UPW vs DCW WPL 2024: Delhi eye win
Delhi Capitals women cricket were beaten by defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first game of the WPL 2024 season. Mumbai needed 5 off the last ball and Sajana smashed a six to beat DC-W.
LIVE DCW vs UPW WPL 2024: Verma key for DCW
Shafali Verma is key for the Delhi Capitals women cricket team as a good start in the powerplay can set the stage for the batters to come in later. Verma is dangerous opener when she gets going.
UP-W V DC-W LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals Players To Watch Out For
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues are some of the star players to watch out for in the Delhi Capitals camp. Let's see how they fare in this match against Warriorz.
UP Warriorz Vs DC Women LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Lanning, Healy, Shafali, Rodrigues. Plenty of big stars featuring in the WPL 2024 contest for Delhi and Warriorz. If you are confused regarding the fantast team, take our help.
UPW Vs DCW: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 4th match of WPL 2024 takes place at half an hour before the start time, at 7 pm IST. Huge toss as team winning the toss will be looking to bowl first as Chinnawamy is a highscoringm chasing ground.
UPW vs DCW LIVE: Check live streaming Details
The fourth match of the WPL 2024 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals women will have telecast and live streaming in India.
UPW vs DCW WPL LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
The fourth match of WPL 2024 will be between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women and the match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Not to forget that, two top overseas players in Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy will be leading their sides.
UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals Women LIVE: Squads
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
WPL 2025 LIVE DC-W Vs UP-W: Healy vs Lanning
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match number 4 of WPL 2024 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST and will be played at Bengaluru. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.