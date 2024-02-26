UPW vs DCW, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Both The Squads
In Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women will be aiming for their first win of the season when they take each other in Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals began their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to Mumbai Indians Women on the opening day of the championship while UPW faced defeat in hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, a couple of days back. One of them will be able to open their account on the points table in WPL 2024.
Alyssa Healy will be captaining Warriors and the other players to watch put from this team are Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire. From DC-W, Meh Lanning is one batter who will be the key. She was the leading run-scorer last season. Shafali Verma needs a good game while Jemimah Rodrigues will be another DC-W player to watch out for.
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
