UPW vs DCW, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Both The Squads

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: DC-W look for their first win of the season

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
DC-W Vs UP-W LIVE Updates WPL 2024.
In Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women will be aiming for their first win of the season when they take each other in Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals began their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to Mumbai Indians Women on the opening day of the championship while UPW faced defeat in hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, a couple of days back. One of them will be able to open their account on the points table in WPL 2024.

Alyssa Healy will be captaining Warriors and the other players to watch put from this team are Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire. From DC-W, Meh Lanning is one batter who will be the key. She was the leading run-scorer last season. Shafali Verma needs a good game while Jemimah Rodrigues will be another DC-W player to watch out for.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates From UP-W Vs DC-W Match below.

26 February 2024
10:04 AM

UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals Women LIVE: Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

09:48 AM

WPL 2025 LIVE DC-W Vs UP-W: Healy vs Lanning

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match number 4 of WPL 2024 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST and will be played at Bengaluru. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.

