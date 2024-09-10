Advertisement
WTC POINTS TABLE

How Does Updated WTC Points Table Look After England's Defeat Against Sri Lanka At Oval?

With this win, Sri Lanka has ascended to the fifth spot in the WTC points table. They now hold a Percentage of Points (PCT) of 42.85, a notable improvement given their previous struggles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
How Does Updated WTC Points Table Look After England's Defeat Against Sri Lanka At Oval?

In a thrilling climax to the three-Test series, Sri Lanka achieved a landmark victory against England at The Oval, chasing down 219 runs to win the third Test. Despite this brilliant performance, Sri Lanka lost the series 1-2, but their triumph has sparked a significant shake-up in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. The centerpiece of Sri Lanka’s victory was Pathum Nissanka’s outstanding century, which proved pivotal in their successful chase. His masterful innings not only secured the win but also highlighted his emerging role as a key player in Sri Lanka’s Test setup. Nissanka's performance was a beacon of hope and skill, especially significant given that Sri Lanka had not won a Test match against England for a decade.

Impact on the World Test Championship Points Table

With this win, Sri Lanka has ascended to the fifth spot in the WTC points table. They now hold a Percentage of Points (PCT) of 42.85, a notable improvement given their previous struggles. This win is Sri Lanka’s fourth in eight matches of the ongoing WTC cycle, which will culminate next year. Despite losing the series, their performance in the final Test offers a glimmer of hope for securing a top-four finish.

On the flip side, England’s loss has dealt a significant blow to their chances of reaching the WTC final. They have slipped to sixth position with a PCT of 42.18. This defeat comes at a critical juncture, as England faces an uphill battle to recover their standing in the WTC rankings.

Series Recap: England's Series Win and Sri Lanka's Resilience

England's victory in the series was well-earned, but the final Test showcased Sri Lanka’s resilience and tactical acumen. Despite being 0-2 down in the series, Sri Lanka displayed immense determination and skill in both innings of the third Test. Their approach was aggressive and calculated, putting the English team under considerable pressure and eventually leading to their historic win.

The Road Ahead for Sri Lanka and England

Looking forward, Sri Lanka is set to host New Zealand for two Tests later this month, which will be crucial for their WTC campaign. They will also play their final series of this WTC cycle against South Africa, an away series that will test their mettle further. England, on the other hand, has a busy schedule ahead with six Test matches remaining – three each against Pakistan and New Zealand. These matches, both away from home, will be vital for England as they strive to recover their position in the WTC standings and secure a spot in the final.

