How ‘sophisticated’ Virat Kohli transforms into ‘Delhi ka boy’ when Anushka Sharma is not present, reveals former teammate

Former India captain Virat Kohli admits in his own words that he is a ‘changed’ man every since he got married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The couple are popularly known as ‘Virushka’, started dating back in 2013 and tied the knot in 2017 and have a beautiful daughter Vamika together.

Anushka is a pillar of strength for Kohli, always around to support him off the field and is a regular feature on most of Team India’s overseas tours. She was recently seen at the PCA stadium in Mohali last week, where Kohli was felicitated for completing his 100th Test.

“Anushka (Sharma) has been a huge, huge influence in my life. Not just you know, eventually the influence in your life that filters down to your game as well because your game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I am very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she’s been an absolute pillar of strength for me,” Kohli said in an interview to BCCI.tv ahead of his 100th Test.

However, the Kohli who is so sophisticated, especially after his marriage with Anushka turns into a prankster once his wife is away. His former U19 and Delhi teammate Pradeep Sangwan recently met the couple during an event. He revealed that while he was expecting the former Indian skipper to behave ‘sophisticatedly’ throughout, it wasn’t the case as he became a typical ‘Delhi guy’ once the Bollywood actress was not around.

“As soon as Anushka crossed over to the other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (bro, let’s get started with our nuisances). The moment she returned, he was a nice boy. Again, as his wife went over to meet someone, the Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back, as he talked in the same old style,” Sangwan was quoted as saying in an article by Indian Express newspaper.

“He still plays pranks. Once he called me from his private number and somehow he got to know that I have applied for visa in UK. He called and said, “Sir, aapne joh document submit kiya hai for visa, woh sahi nahi hai. So aapka visa cancel kar rahe hai. Documents pura leke aao.” I called back my agent again and he said, no the process is on. Virat called me again and said, ‘it was me’! So he hasn’t changed for us. We have our under 19 group, he comes on and off there and whenever we meet, we recalls our old days,” Sangwan recall a recent prank played by Kohli.