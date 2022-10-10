Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan beats India's Axar Patel to claim THIS award

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Monday claimed the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September 2022 for the very first time. In a highly competitive field of nominees, Rizwan emerged triumphant after a remarkable spell of scoring throughout September, and sees him overcome Australia fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green and India's left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel for the prize.

A top T20I batter has become the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2022 _



Details _ — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2022

"I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award. I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence," said Rizwan on being bestowed with the honour.

Rizwan lies atop the Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters and his form throughout September helped illustrate why he sits at the top of the list. He registered three half-centuries in the latter stages of his side's Asia Cup campaign which led them to the final, before continuing his rich vein of form in the subsequent T20I series against a visiting England side.

"I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia. I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully this will bring smiles on their faces," added Rizwan.

Four further half-centuries followed, with the highlight being an unbeaten 88 during the dominant ten-wicket victory in the second T20I chasing down an imposing 199 set by the tourists. Rizwan's month ended with him having amassed 553 runs at an average of 69.12 from his ten T20I fixtures.

"Mohammad is an outstanding performer and his consistency has been amazing. He is a player that continues to inspire many around the world," said JP Duminy, former South Africa cricketer and member of the ICC Player of the Month voting panel.