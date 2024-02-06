trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718161
NewsCricket
INDIA U19 VS SOUTH AFRICA U19

IND U-19 vs SA U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today India Vs South Africa ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal At Benoni, 130 PM IST, February 6

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Dream11 Team Prediction IND U19 vs SA U19 Semifinal 1 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of India Under 19 Vs South Africa U19, IND U19 Dream11 Team Player List, SA U19 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IND U-19 vs SA U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today India Vs South Africa ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal At Benoni, 130 PM IST, February 6 India U19 Vs SA U19. (Image: X)

In the highly anticipated semifinal clash between India Under 19 and South Africa Under 19 in the ICC Under 19 World Cup, all eyes are set on the budding talents from both sides as they vie for a spot in the final. Uday Saharan, the astute captain of the Indian team, brings leadership and tactical acumen to the field, aiming to steer his team to victory. On the opposing side, Juan James leads the South African contingent, bringing with him a blend of skill and determination.

Also Read | India U19 vs South Africa U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming

However, the spotlight shines particularly bright on Musheer Khan, India's batting sensation who has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament. With a staggering 334 runs in just 5 matches, Musheer has not only been a consistent performer but also a pivotal figure in India's journey so far. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed makes him a formidable force in the Indian batting lineup.

As India braces for this knockout clash, they will undoubtedly pin their hopes on Musheer's shoulders, expecting him to deliver yet another masterclass with the bat. His knack for rising to the occasion in crucial matches could prove to be the defining factor in India's quest for a final berth in the ICC Under 19 World Cup.

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Picks:

Wicketkeeper: Lhuan-dre Pretorius. 

Batters: Uday Saharan, Dewan Marais, Steve Stolk, Adarsh Singh, Sachin Dhas. 

All-rounders: Tristan Luus, Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni. 

Bowlers: Kwena Maphaka, Saumy Pandey

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Squads

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

South Africa U19 Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 Probable XIs:

India U-19 Probable XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Sachin Das, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

South Africa U-19 Probable XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James (c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Sipho Potsane, Kwena Maphaka

