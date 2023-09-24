First, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer toyed with the Australian bowling attack with a partnership of over 200 runs for the second wicket. Later on, skipper KL Rahul joined the party in style after Gill and Iyer completed their centuries. After Shreyas Iyer got trapped by Sean Abbott, Rahul walked in to join Shubman Gill who got his sixth hundred for the Men in Blue on Sunday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The second ODI between India and Australia saw some brilliant batting from the Indian lineup and there was one moment when Rahul got the crowd roaring with a monstrous stroke which ended up at the stadium roof. The umpires had to ask for a different ball after that shot off Cameron Green from KL Rahul got out of the stadium.

Madness by KL Rahul...



A six outside of Indore stadium. pic.twitter.com/5IErc9RKT3 September 24, 2023

After Rahul's montrous hit, commentators along with the crowd went crazy and one was even heard saying 'that is the KL Rahul we know from the IPL - Fearless and Dangerous'. Rahul coming in at number 5 and smoking the Australians like he did in this clash is a big positive for India.

The Australia ODI series is the last one before the World Cup at home and Team India are testing every player in their squad to get the best results possible.('MS Dhoni Se Sikho...', Angry Fans React As Jasprit Bumrah Takes Yet Another Break)

Seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the first two ODIs which has given the likes of Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and more to get more game possible as possible.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) took a commendable step towards a greener India on Sunday as they installed over 370 solar panels at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

This initiative will reduce 277 tonnes of carbon emissions every year. The inauguration was done before the second ODI between India and Australia. India stand-in captain KL Rahul and other MPCA dignitaries were present at the inauguration.

"A green initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association as they install close to 376 solar panels in Holkar Stadium, Indore. The initiative is set to be energy-saving and reduce 277 tonnes of carbon emission every year. Present at the inauguration was #TeamIndia Captain @klrahul with other MPCA dignitaries before the start of play today. #INDvAUS," tweeted BCCI.