'MS Dhoni Se Sikho...', Angry Fans React As Jasprit Bumrah Takes Yet Another Break

In a surprising turn of events, Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, has chosen to miss the second ODI against Australia to visit his family and take a short break, as confirmed by the team management. While cricket fans were eagerly anticipating Bumrah's return to the pitch after a lengthy injury hiatus, this unexpected absence has left many questioning the reasons behind his decision. In this article, we delve into the circumstances surrounding Bumrah's break and also pay tribute to other Indian cricketers who displayed unwavering commitment by playing during family emergencies.

Jasprit Bumrah's Unplanned Departure

As the Indian cricket team geared up for the crucial 2nd ODI against Australia, BCCI made a surprising announcement just hours before the match. Jasprit Bumrah, whose return to the national squad was highly anticipated, did not travel with the team to Indore. The official statement from BCCI cited that Bumrah had gone to visit his family and had been granted a brief respite by the team management. This unexpected development leaves the Indian bowling lineup with a significant void to fill for this crucial encounter.

Bumrah's Rollercoaster Comeback

Bumrah's journey back to the cricketing world has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. After a prolonged absence due to a back injury, he had made his comeback as a captain in the Ireland series. He later represented India in the Asia Cup and secured a spot in the World Cup squad. However, Bumrah faced another family-related hiatus during the Asia Cup when he flew back home for the birth of his first child before returning to the Super Four matches.

Mukesh Kumar Steps In

As a replacement for Bumrah, fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, soon to participate in the Asian Games, has joined the Indian squad in Indore. BCCI has assured fans that Bumrah will make a triumphant return for the third and final ODI against Australia, scheduled for September 27 in Rajkot.

Indian Cricketers' Commitment Beyond the Pitch

Bumrah's decision to prioritize family over cricket adds him to a list of Indian cricketers who have demonstrated remarkable dedication beyond the boundary ropes. Let's take a look at five such instances:

1. Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup Heroics (1999): Tendulkar's iconic innings of 140* against Kenya in the 1999 World Cup, shortly after his father's demise, exemplifies his commitment to the game.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin's Flood-Driven Determination (2015): Playing for India during a Test match against South Africa while not being able to contact his family during a flood crisis in Chennai, Ashwin's performance spoke volumes about his dedication.

3. Virat Kohli's 'Playing for the Father' (Ranji Trophy): Kohli, after the loss of his father, chose to complete a Ranji Trophy game for Delhi, highlighting his deep attachment to cricket.

4. MS Dhoni's World Cup Preparation (2015): Dhoni opted to stay with the team and practice for the World Cup despite the birth of his daughter, emphasizing the importance of national duty.

5. Mohammed Shami's On-Field Bravery (2019): Shami continued to play for India against New Zealand, even when his daughter was critically ill and in the ICU, showcasing his strength under pressure.

Twitter Buzz

As the news of Bumrah's absence spread, cricket fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts and reactions.

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH



After getting in group match against PAK, @Jaspritbumrah93 took a parental leave and went back to India



After playing 1st ODI against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah went back to home bcz of family commitments



Shubman Gill #INDvAUS

2nd ODI & Fixer pic.twitter.com/uVUMvflDdi September 24, 2023

In the world of cricket, where dedication and commitment are paramount, Jasprit Bumrah's decision to take a break and visit his family stands as a testament to the importance of personal values even in the midst of professional commitments. As we look back at the instances of other Indian cricketers playing through family emergencies, it becomes clear that these athletes are not just sportsmen but also individuals who navigate life's challenges with resilience and determination.