IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni To Meet Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Ahead Of Series Decider Against Australia

The third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and Australia already has a lot on the table for both teams as it is the series decider at the Chepauk Stadium on March 22. The intensity of the contest is expected to be high and there is another hot news, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni will also attend the final game of the series. Dhoni who is currently in Chennai at the training camp of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is also likely to meet India captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday (March 21) ahead of the all-important clash against Australia, as per Insidesport.

Arguably, India were dominated in every department during the second ODI against Australia and is now in a spot to win the bilateral with the pressure of playing at home. Dhoni himself is known for dealing with high-pressure situations and Rohit Sharma would be happy to take a few tips from the former India captain as well.

Dhoni along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the newly built pavilion stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium which is named after former CM of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi. The inauguration was done ahead of the final ODI between India and Australia as well as with the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

After the disappointing loss against Australia in the second ODI Rohit Sharma said, "Starc is a quality bowler. He has been doing it for Australia with the new ball. He kept bowling to his strength. Swung the new ball and took the oddball away. Kept the batters guessing."

He was all praise for the left-arm pacer who took five wickets against India leaving them with nothing to take advantage of.

Talking about Australia's Mitchell Marsh, Sharma said, "Marsh has to be one of the top players going around when it comes to power hitting. He backs himself to doing that every now and then. Definitely in top 3 and 4 when it comes to power hitting."