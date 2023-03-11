IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Zooms Past Brian Lara's Massive Milestone Against Australia In 4th Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara, becoming the second-highest scorer against Australia in international cricket history. Virat accomplished this landmark during India`s fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Ahmedabad. The star batter ended his Test half-century drought which started in January 2022, ending the third day of play unbeaten at 59* in 128 balls, consisting of five fours. Virat loves playing against Australia and has numbers to prove it.

In 89 matches and 104 innings, he has scored 4,729 runs at an average of 50.84. He has scored 15 tons and 24 fifties against the Aussies, with the best individual score of 169. Lara on the other hand, has scored 4,714 runs in 82 matches and 108 innings against Australia. He has scored 12 centuries and 26 innings against them, with the best score of 277.

The leading run-scorer against Australia is legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar. In 110 matches and 144 innings, Tendulkar has scored 6,707 runs at an average of 49.68. He has a total of 20 tons and 31 fifties against Aussies, with the best individual score of 241*. (READ: 'Acha Chalta Hu Duaaon...,' KL Rahul Brutally Trolled After Shubman Gill Scores Ton)

Coming to the match, a hard-hitting century from opener Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli`s half-century helped India end the third day of play of the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad on a high, with the scoreboard reading 289/3 at the end of the final session of day three on Saturday.At the end of the final session, Virat (59*) and Jadeja (16*) were unbeaten.

However, India still has a mountain to climb as they trail by 191 runs in the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Pujara also made valuable contributions. The spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy got a wicket each.

Earlier in their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 480 runs. Centuries from Usman Khawaja (180) and all-rounder Cameron Green (114) helped the Aussies reach such a massive total. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 6/91 on a surface offering no help to spinners.

Brief Scores: India: 289/3 (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 59, Todd Murphy 1/45) trail Australia: 480 (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114, Ravichandran Ashwin 6/91).