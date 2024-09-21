IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant Scores Hundred On His Return To Test Cricket After 635 Days

India’s star batter Rishabh Pant smashed a solid century during India's second innings against Bangladesh in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. On the third day of play, Rishabh Pant started the innings with Shubman Gill and ended up getting a century on his return to Test cricket 635 days.

Pant collected 109 runs off 128 balls before getting out to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The left-hand batter also smashed 13 fours and 4 sixes throughout his innings. He played some extraordinary shots all around the park and made his innings look effortless. The Delhi-based batter also equalled the record of former India skipper MS Dhoni as both have six centuries under their belts in the Test format. Pant is now standing at the top of the list of most Test hundreds by an Indian Wicketkeeper. Pant scored six hundred in 58 innings while Dhoni took 144 innings to do the same.

The moment Pant reached to his hundred, fans went berserk on social media as they started lauding the left-hander.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.