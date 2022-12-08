If Rohit Sharma is SACKED as ODI captain, here are cricketers who can replace him as skipper, Read Here

Pressure is building on Rohit Sharma in the white-ball formats. Rohit had had hard couple of tournaments as an Indian captain in the white-ball international cricket. Loss in Asia Cup 2022. Loss in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Loss in ODI series vs New Zealand. Loss in ODI series vs Bangladesh. These losses have brought Rohit under extreme pressure and the fans have been wanting him sacked as captain. In reality, if Rohit is sacked, it could turn out to be a terrible decision. There is ODI World Cup next year in India and replacing a captain with less than 12 months to go may further explode India's chances.

But what after World Cup? Who are the contenders who can replace Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian cricket team in ODIs.

Also Read | From MS Dhoni to Anil Kumble, top 5 players who played with an injury - In Pics

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas is one of the first picks in an Indian ODI XI. He has been one of the top performers for the Indian team in fifty-over cricket. Iyer has also grown in stature in the national side. He has led Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League. Iyer is among the leading contenders to captain the national side in the fifty overs.

_ _ "Rohit's courage with the bat was phenomenal."



Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in the 2_nd #BANvIND ODI. pic.twitter.com/sZecPgpp6u — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2022

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, who looks set to lead India in the T20Is, is also a big contender for leading the side in the ODIs. One big concern however for Hardik is his fitness. He is working hard on his fitness. And for last one year, he has not fallen prey to any injury. If he remains fit, he could be India's white-ball captain after 2023 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant

India's wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant is also one of the big contenders for the ODI captaincy. Yes, he might not be in best of form in the white-ball cricket. If Pant delivers the goods with the bat, he could become one of the top contenders for the spot.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is India's vice-captain in the ODIs. Rahul is the top contender to lead the Indian ODI side. But for that to happen, Rahul need to ensure that he keeps producing runs from the bat. If he fails, others could raise their hand and take the place.