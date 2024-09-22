Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's mastery over his craft, underlined by a six-wicket haul, proved too immense for Bangladesh as India cantered to a massive 280-run victory in the first Test with five sessions to spare, on Sunday (September 22). Maintaining a clean slate against the Asian neighbours, India now lead the two-match series 1-0.

Starting from their overnight 158 for four, Bangladesh were bundled out for 234 in their second innings as Ashwin scythed through their line-up (6/88). Ravindra Jadeja supported him with a three-wicket haul (3/58).

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto waged a lone battle for the visitors with a sparkling 82 (127b, 8x4, 3x6), but there was hardly any meaningful support for him from his colleagues. The day, however, began on a bright note for the Bangladeshis with Shanto and Shakib Al-Hasan (25) extending their fifth-wicket stand to 48 runs, resisting the Indian bowlers in the first hour.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler for India during this phase as he worked up good pace and hit fine lines, but luck was not in his favour as edges eluded him or fell short of fielders. It left the pacer a frustrated man, evidenced in his constant tirade against Shanto, who remained unruffled.

Shakib, who played a lovely front foot pull off Siraj for a boundary, also received a reprieve as Rishabh Pant missed a stumping chance off Jadeja when the batter was on 17. At the first drinks break of the day, Bangladesh were 194 for four and they might have hoped to further stretch the home side.

However, the introduction of Ashwin immediately after the resumption of play changed the complexion of the proceedings. There was nothing much on the surface for the spinners but Ashwin, who possesses a scientist's acumen, does not need such generosity from the deck or conditions.

Fans on social media could not keep calm after India crushed the visitors in their first Test game at home. They even trolled Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket team - who were defeated by Bangladesh at their home in the recent Test series with posts like, "Pakistan Samjhe Kya (Did you think we are Pakistan Team?". Checkout the reactions below...

Pakistan samajh liye the kyaa... pic.twitter.com/978XLJkC2j Jo Kar (@i_am_gustakh) September 21, 2024

Pak lost 2 Test Matches against Bangladesh



India beat Bangladesh in 1st Test Match by 280 Runs



Their is a big difference between Indian Team and Pakistani Team Pak Fans must understand this#BANvIND #INDvsBANTEST#Ashwin #IndVsBan #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/JCuhK9fXXa Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 22, 2024

The Chennai man put into use his ability to find acute angles from around the wicket to left-handers to optimum effect against Shakib. (IND vs BAN: Ashwin And Jadeja Star As India Thrashes Bangladesh By 280 Runs In First Test)

Ashwin pushed the ball a bit deep and it hit the handle of Shakib’s bat as he attempted a forward defence, and the resultant edge went into the eager hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal at backward short leg.

Soon, the star off-spinner completed his 37th five-wicket haul, equalling Australian legend Shane Warne, nipping the stay of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (8), who lobbed a catch to Jadeja at long-on.

In the process, Ashwin also went past New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee’s five-wicket haul tally – 36. (IND vs BAN: BCCI Announce Unchanged Squad For Second Test In Kanpur)

It was also the fourth time the veteran all-rounder took five-wicket or more in a Test match alongside a hundred.

Jadeja, the long-time second fiddle to Ashwin, too had his own moments as he scalped the wickets of Shanto and Litton Das, who edged the left-arm spinner to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

However, Shanto’s batting will give a speck of hope for Bangladesh ahead of the next match for the visitors. While the wickets were on a constant tumble at the other end, Shanto batted calmly and with purpose.

The left-hander swept, reverse swept and cut spinners and pacers to collect his runs from all corners of Chepauk. But the task was way beyond such a one-man show on this day. Given his cavalier methods at the crease, the dismissal was inevitable and it came in the 59th over. Shanto tried to hoist Jadeja out of the park, but the shot lacked power and timing, and Jasprit Bumrah comfortably settled under the ball near mid-wicket. (With PTI Inputs)