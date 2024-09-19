Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh Pacer Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill In 1 Spell

In a thrilling start to the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Bangladesh’s 24-year-old pacer Hasan Mahmud left the Indian batting order reeling. The young speedster dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill in a single spell, setting the tone for what could be a match-defining performance. His fiery bowling and ability to swing the ball under overcast conditions made a significant impact as Bangladesh made an early statement in this much-anticipated Test.

A Stellar Spell of Swing Bowling

Hasan Mahmud’s spell began under challenging conditions, but it was those very circumstances that he exploited to perfection. With the clouds looming overhead, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made the bold decision to bowl first after winning the toss. Mahmud, taking the new ball alongside veteran pacer Taskin Ahmed, quickly proved that decision to be a masterstroke.

The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, made a cautious start. However, Mahmud soon found his rhythm, consistently hitting the right lengths and getting the ball to move off the seam. His first major breakthrough came when he had Rohit Sharma edging to the slips for just six runs. The Bangladesh pacer set Rohit up beautifully, with deliveries moving both ways before one finally found the edge.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli Fall in Quick Succession

After removing the Indian skipper, Mahmud didn’t let India settle. Next up was Shubman Gill, India’s rising star, who played a loose shot trying to flick a delivery off his pads. Instead, the ball took the edge and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Litton Das. Gill’s dismissal for a seven-ball duck added pressure on India as they scrambled to recover.

As if dismissing Rohit and Gill wasn’t enough, Mahmud went on to claim the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain, who walked in to stabilize the innings, couldn’t manage to stay at the crease for long. Mahmud bowled a perfect outswinger that tempted Kohli into a drive, and the resultant edge was safely taken in the slips. Kohli, too, was sent packing for just six runs, completing Mahmud’s triple strike and leaving India tottering at 34/3.

A Growing Reputation as Bangladesh’s Bowling Spearhead

Hasan Mahmud’s performance in this Test has reinforced his growing reputation as Bangladesh’s spearhead in the pace department. Since making his debut in March 2020, Mahmud has primarily been a part of Bangladesh’s limited-overs setup, but his inclusion in the Test squad has paid off handsomely. His ability to swing the ball late and consistently bowl in the right channels has made him a dangerous prospect, especially in overseas conditions.

Coming into this match, Mahmud had already impressed with a five-wicket haul during Bangladesh’s historic series win over Pakistan. His ability to rise to the occasion, particularly against high-profile opponents like India, is proof of his temperament and skill at the highest level.

Key to Bangladesh’s Bowling Success

Mahmud’s triple strike on the first day of the Test was instrumental in giving Bangladesh the upper hand against a formidable Indian side. His spell not only removed India’s top three but also shook the confidence of the middle order. Bangladesh’s bowling attack, which has often been criticized for its lack of depth in pace, is beginning to find new life with Mahmud leading the charge.

With an average of 25 from his previous three Test matches, Mahmud’s inclusion in the Test squad seems like the beginning of a bright future for Bangladesh’s fast-bowling unit. His contributions have given the team hope that they can compete with top-tier cricketing nations on a consistent basis.

What Lies Ahead for Hasan Mahmud?

Hasan Mahmud’s fiery spell on the opening day of the IND vs BAN 1st Test in Chennai is likely just the beginning of a long and successful career in Test cricket. As Bangladesh aims to build a competitive team across all formats, Mahmud’s role will be crucial. His ability to consistently take wickets at critical junctures gives Bangladesh an edge, especially in away conditions where fast bowlers are often key to success.

With this performance, Mahmud has already etched his name into Bangladesh’s cricketing history, and his future looks promising. If he continues to bowl with the same venom and precision, Hasan Mahmud could become a mainstay in Bangladesh’s Test side, capable of turning matches on their head with his fast-bowling prowess.