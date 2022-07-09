NewsCricket
Team India wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant surprised fans and experts equally when he came out to open the innings in the second T20 match on Saturday (July 9). With Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda dropped and Virat Kohli included in the playing XI for the second T20, fans expected Rohit to open with former India captain. But it was not to be. Batting first after losing the toss, Rohit and Pant came out to bat. This is a new ploy from India, their new batting approach in which they look to attack from the word go. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan touched upon this new approach in a talk on BCCI.tv after the conclusion of the 1st T20, which India won by 50 runs. But Pant opening the innings was something no one had thought about, except one man.

Wasim Jaffer, three days ago, had put out a tweet in which he wrote: "Indian think tank should think about opening with Rishabh Pant in T20Is. I think that's the spot where he can blossom." Turns out, his call was heard. Dravid and Rohit decided to not only give Pant a place in the playing XI but also asked him to open the innings with Rohit. He slammed 26 off 15 balls that included 4 fours and 1 six, and helped India get off to a quick start. The experiment did not fail even if India lost a few quick wickets soon. 

Jaffer ensured he reminded others about his prediction with another smart joke. He quote retweeted (shared) the same tweet again and wrote: 'Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain (Even the walls have ears)'.  This was in reference to Rahul Dravid, who is popularly called The Wall by fans. 

Check out his tweets here.

Earlier, fans were also upset with Rohit and Dravid dropping Deepak Hooda and including and out-of-form Virat Kohli in the playing XI. 

