IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2: R Ashwin leads England rout as hosts extend lead to 249 runs

India continued to dicate the proceedings of the ongoing Test against England in Chennai as the hosts extended their lead to 249 runs at the close of play. R Ashwin emerged as the standout player from the Indian camp as the 34-year-old completed yet another five-wicket-haul, helping India bundle out the visitors on 134. The Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill then started the Indian second-innings as the hosts finished the day on 54/1 with Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease.

The day began with England spinner Moeen Ali and Olly Stone picking the remaining four wickets as India added 29 more to their overnight score of 300/6. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten and went on to complete a fine half-century before India ran out of wickets.

In response to India's 329, the visitors started on a dreadful note losing opener Rory Burns on duck. England lost another three wickets before lunch, which included the crucial wicket of Joe Root by debutant Axar Patel.

Things remained similar for England in the second session of the day as Ashwin continued to wreak havoc from one end and found great support from his teammates. Barring Ben Foakes (42 not out), England batsmen had no answers to the challenge posed by the Indian bowlers. Ashwin then removed the final England batsman in the form of Stuart Broad on 0, which also was his 36th duck in this format of the game.

Ashwin finished England's first inning 5/43 in 23.5 overs. Apart from him, Axar too was impressive with the ball as he bagged two wickets, while conceding just 40 runs. The seam pair of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj combined to pick three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav returned wicketless from six overs.

Unlike the first innings, the Indian opening pair got off to a brisk start with Gill and Rohit adding 42 for the first wicket in 11 overs. The youngster, however was trapped LBW by Jack Leach on 14.