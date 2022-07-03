Former India captain Virat Kohli engaged in a heated argument with England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow during 32nd over of England's innings in the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. Virat and Bairstow exchanged words before umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough intervened to separate both the players and ask them to focus on the cricket. Kohli was seen charging towards Bairstow while the English batter was looking clam. Virat even tried to shush Bairstow.

Interestingly, at stumps on Day 2 of the Test, Virat and Bairstow were seen enjoying a laugh and the tables turned upside down on the next day.

Meanwhile, Indian pacers are all over England's batting order with Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets while M Shami, M Siraj and Shardul Thakur claim one each. For England, Sam Billings and Jonny are at the crease. England are trailing by 220 runs.

