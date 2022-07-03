NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virat Kohli gets angry at Jonny Bairstow, heated words exchanged - WATCH

Interestingly, at stumps on Day 2 of the Test, Virat and Bairstow were seen enjoying a laugh and the tables turned upside down on the next day. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli engaged in a heated argument with England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow during 32nd over of England's innings in the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. Virat and Bairstow exchanged words before umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough intervened to separate both the players and ask them to focus on the cricket. Kohli was seen charging towards Bairstow while the English batter was looking clam. Virat even tried to shush Bairstow. 

Meanwhile, Indian pacers are all over England's batting order with Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets while M Shami, M Siraj and Shardul Thakur claim one each. For England, Sam Billings and Jonny are at the crease. England are trailing by 220 runs. 

More to follow...

