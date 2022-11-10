IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli become 1st BATTER to achieve THIS huge feat in T20I

Former India captain Virat Kohli continued his love affair with the Adelaide Oval, scoring yet another fifty in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England on Thursday (November 10). On the course of the innings, Kohli achieved a feat which has never been achieved in T20 international cricket. After scoring 42 runs in the innings, Kohli became the first-ever batter to score 4,000 runs in T20I cricket.

Kohli is not only the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022 with 296 runs in 6 games but he is also the top run-getter in T20I cricket – cruising past his skipper Rohit Sharma in this tournament. Kohli now has 4,008 runs in 115 T20I with his 37th fifty on Thursday and also included 1 century – his maiden ton scored earlier this year.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper continued his fabulous run in T20 World Cup semifinals, scoring his third successive fifty in these knockout matches after 72 not out off 44 balls against South Africa in the 2014 edition and 89 not out off 47 balls against West Indies in 2016.

Kohli achieved another huge feat, slamming his 100th four in T20 international cricket in this innings, scoring four fours and 1 six over the course of the innings on Thursday. It was also Kohli’s 9th T20I fifty in Australia – the most by any batter surpassing the record of Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, who both have 8 half-centuries in Australia to their name.

But it was Hardik Pandya’s blazing 63 off 33 balls which got India up to 168 for 6 after scoring only 62 runs in the first 10 overs of the innings. Pandya smashed 5 sixes and four fours in his first half-century of the T20 World Cup 2022 to give a healthy total to Rohit Sharma’s side.