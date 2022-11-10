LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Cricket Live Score: Rain to play spoilsport at Adelaide Oval?
India vs England LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE Updates of IND vs ENG, 2nd T20 Semi-Final Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, that will be played at Adelaide Oval Cricket Ground on Thursday, 10 November.
India and England are facing off against each other for the first time in T20 World Cup after a huge gap of 10 years. The two side have been up against each other only thrice – 2007, 2009 and 2012 and India won 2 out of those encounters. The most famous match was in the 2007 when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in a famous India win.
1 step closer to glory!
1 step closer to glory!

Will clinch Semi-Final 2 & race to the Final?
In the T20 World Cup 2022, former India captain Virat Kohli has been in sparkling form with the bat – leading the run-scoring charts with 246 runs in 5 matches with Suryakumar Yadav second in the Indian tally with 225 runs at a strike-rate of over 193. England team are struggling with injuries with former world No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit.
Check LIVE Updates from India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal HERE.
Chris Jordan is set to replace England's fast bowler Mark Wood for the second semifinal
Mark Wood who has been sensational for England throughout the tournament is still doubtful for the clash and is likely to miss the blockbuster match.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Injury news!
THIS pacer to replace Mark Wood for semifinal clash between India and England
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Ground stats
Adelaide pitch is expected to be play fair to both batter and bowlers. The ground size is smaller and the ball is expected to travel long distances
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Pakistan want India
Pakistan mentor Matthew Hayden wants India in final, reveals BIG scare for Rohit Sharma and co. Read HERE
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Injury update
Chris Jordan likely to replace fast bowler Mark Wood of England who is currently struggling with injury; reports.
Haris Rauf to Lockie Ferguson, FASTEST bowlers of T20 World Cup 2022 so far - In PICS
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Head to Head
IND vs ENG: Before the semifinal clash, we bring you a look at the head-to-head record of India vs England clashes in T20 internationals and the T20 World Cups before.
IND vs ENG head to head: How many games Rohit Sharma's India has won vs Buttler's England? check here - T20 World Cup 2022.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: All eyes on Virat and Surya!
There will be pressure on Team India ahead of the all-important second semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 vs England. Jos Buttler's side will pose tough challenge for India and big players like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav will need to step up to deliver te goods.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Raina reacts to Pak's win
After Babar Azam's Pakistan scripted a famous win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at SCG, former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina has reacted.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Pakistan are into semis!
Courtesy an all-round show, Babar Azam's Pakistan has booked place in the final of the T20 World Cup.
They await either India or England in the big final.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Key Matchups
There will be many key matchups to watch out for. Surya vs Wood. Buttler vs Bhuvi and many more to watch out for.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Jos Buttler banks on players with Aussie experience
England skipper Jos Buttler is banking on the inputs given by players in the side who have sufficient experience of playing previously at the venue. While Adil Rashid, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan played only one season for the Strikers, Phil Salt has played over 30 matches at the Adelaide Oval while representing the Strikers in the BBL between 2019 and 2021.
Just Livi doing his thing
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2022
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Fans begin praying for Rohit Sharma's side
Cricket fans all around the world have started praying for Team India and former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of them. India are hoping to reach the T20 World Cup finals for just the third time in history but before that they have to beat England in the semifinals on Thursday.
Read what Harbhajan Singh has to say about India's chances in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Jos Buttler wants to spoil India vs Pakistan final
England captain Jos Buttler makes big statement that he doesn't want an India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup 2022. Buttler is looking to spoil Team India's party in the second semifinal on Thursday.
Read all about Jos Buttler's thoughts ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Another injury SCARE for India
A day after captain Rohit Sharma got injured in the nets, former skipper Virat Kohli took a painful blow from bowler Harshal Patel in the Adelaide Oval nets on Wednesday (November 9), just a day before their semifinal against England.
Read all about Virat Kohli's injury in the Adelaide nets here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Predicted Playing XI
India captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are in contention to play in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England on Thursday. England captain Jos Buttler has some injury concerns with Dawid Malan and Mark Wood struggling.
Check India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal Predicted Playing XI here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Rohit Sharma not worried about Axar Patel
Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke to the media during the pre-match press conference ahead of his team's ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).
Read all about Rohit Sharma press conference before T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Rohit Sharma is here for PC
India skipper Rohit Sharma is here for the pre-match Press Conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Team India member PC to start soon
England skipper Jos Buttler has completed his pre-match Press Conference and now Team India member is going to address the media soon, at around 910am IST. Stay tuned for more updates here.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: Injury woes for England!
The injury troubles are piling up for Jos Buttler's England side. After former No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan, now pace bowler Mark Wood is in a battle to get fit for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against India on Thursday (November 10).
Read all about England team's injury woes here
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval here.
