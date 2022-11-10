LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Cricket Live Score: Rain to play spoilsport at Adelaide Oval?

LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Cricket Live Score: Team India will face Jos Buttler-led England in the second semifinal of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). Rohit Sharma’s side topped Super 12 Group 2 table with four wins in five games, their only loss coming against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, finished second in Super 12 Group 1, losing to Ireland and their game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India and England are facing off against each other for the first time in T20 World Cup after a huge gap of 10 years. The two side have been up against each other only thrice – 2007, 2009 and 2012 and India won 2 out of those encounters. The most famous match was in the 2007 when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in a famous India win.

In the T20 World Cup 2022, former India captain Virat Kohli has been in sparkling form with the bat – leading the run-scoring charts with 246 runs in 5 matches with Suryakumar Yadav second in the Indian tally with 225 runs at a strike-rate of over 193. England team are struggling with injuries with former world No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit.

