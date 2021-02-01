IND vs ENG: Joe Root and co. clear mandatory Covid tests; will start training from tomorrow

Joe Root and co., who arrived to India after taking part in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, have cleared all the three mandatory Covid-19 tests and wil no longer remain in quarantine. A statement was released by the England team management in this regard, confirming the same. The statement added that the boys will also train for the first time as a full group on Tuesday afternoon.

"All PCR tests from yesterday's test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2pm - 5pm (IST)," the statement read.

IND vs ENG : 50 per cent crowd allowed for second Test

So far only all-rounder Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer and reserve opener Rory Burns have attended the training sessions after completing six days of hard quarantine on Saturday.

The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series, which England won 2-0. Stokes and Archer were rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.

The trio had also reached India earlier than their colleagues.

With the final slots of the World Test Championship still up for grabs, both India and England lock horns in a much-anticipated four-match series.