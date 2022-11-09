IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Oval ground stats, average score and more, check HERE

Team India and England are set to lock horns in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 to book their spot in the final against Pakistan. The second semifinal between Rohit Sharma's India and Jos Buttler's England will be played at the Adelaide Oval. Below we bring you all the details and history of the venue.

The weather in Adelaide will remain partly cloudy on November 10 and the temperature will be between 20 degree to 25 degree. Humidity level will be touching 70 percent while the chances of precipitation will be 20 percent. (IND vs ENG head to head: How many games Rohit Sharma's India has won vs Buttler's England? check here - T20 World Cup 2022)

Adelaide pitch is expected to be play fair to both batter and bowlers. The ground size is smaller and the ball is expected to travel long distances.

IND vs ENG: Will toss matter?

Unlike UAE, this World Cup has shown that winning the toss is not that big of a deal but obviously, it has its own advantage. However, the team which has won the toss last 11 times have gone on to lose the game. The team batting first have won 4 times and lost 2 times in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Nonetheless, the skipper winning first might be tempted to put up a big total on board and put the opposition on presssure.

Total matches: 14

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 6

Average Totals

Average total 1st Innings: 155

Average total 2nd Innings: 143

India vs England squads T20 World Cup 2022

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England Squad

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt