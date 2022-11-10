Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from T20I cricket after England defeat? Coach Rahul Dravid breaks silence, says THIS

Team India's safe approach to keep wickets in hand till the death overs and then pushing the paddle for a huge total backfired in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they faced a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Jos Buttler's England on Thursday (November 10). The Three Lions booked their spot for the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan in a stylish manner when they hammered the Men in Blue chasing 169 runs with ease. India got off to a slow start as KL Rahul 5 (5) walked back early to the pavilion and after both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled to keep the run-rate high compared to England's Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. ('SACK Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid', Fans ANGRY as India knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeat, Check here)

It was Hardik Pandya in the end who cruised India to a challenging total of 168 as he fired 63 off 33 balls with Rohit Sharma departing for 27 off 28 and Kohli 50 (40) also failing to convert his knock with strike-rate of over 150. After the defeat, it was highlighted by many that Suryakumar Yadav has been the only batter who's making it look easy batting with a strike-rate of over 150 and unfortunately it was not his day on Thursday as he departed for just 14 off 10 balls.

In the end, England's aggressive approach which was a gamble that could have backfired worked wonders and both openers guided them to a victory by 10 wickets with 20 balls to spare in a World Cup semifinal against India. Fingers were raised on Team India's gameplan after England got the job done for themselves and questions were asked about senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's future in T20 cricket for India to coach Rahul Dravid.

"It's too early to talk about it, just after a semi-final game... These guys have been terrific performers for us. We've got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here. Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We'll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup," said Dravid on future of Kohli and co in T20 cricket for India.

All eyes are on Hardik Pandya now as he is set to lead Team India to their tour of New Zealand for a white-ball series as senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have opted for rest.