Highlights | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Scorecard, ENG 170-0: England do a Pakistan on India, win by 10 wickets

LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Semi-final Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Team India will face Jos Buttler-led England in the second semifinal of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). Fans are hoping for a India vs Pakistan final, with Babar Azam's side already in the final after win over New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9). Rohit Sharma’s side topped Super 12 Group 2 table with four wins in five games, their only loss coming against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, finished second in Super 12 Group 1, losing to Ireland and their game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.

IND vs ENG T20 Highlights:

- Jos Buttler wins toss, England opted to bowl first

- 169 Runs as target for England

- England won by 10 wickets

1 step closer to glory!



Will clinch Semi-Final 2 & race to the Final?

In the T20 World Cup 2022, former India captain Virat Kohli has been in sparkling form with the bat – leading the run-scoring charts with 246 runs in 5 matches with Suryakumar Yadav second in the Indian tally with 225 runs at a strike-rate of over 193. England team are struggling with injuries with former world No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit.

