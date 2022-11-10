'Irreplaceable = MS Dhoni', MSD trends on social media as England 'teach a lesson' to Rohit Sharma's India in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales broke a million hearts when they thrashed Team India out of the T20 World Cup 2022 beating them by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). As the Three Lions booked their place in the final of the tournament against Pakistan, fans recalled the 'glory days' of the Men in Blue when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was leading the charge. Team India are now officially out of the T20 World Cup 2022 and final will be played between England and Pakistan on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). ('Sack Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid', Fans ANGRY as India knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeat, Check here)

Soon after India's disappointing end to the World Cup campaign, tweets "You don't realise the value of something until you lose it," with a picture of MS Dhoni circled around the social media platforms. Another fan wrote, "Those were the days," with MS Dhoni's picture collage of holding all the three ICC trophies he won as captain of Team India. (Not playing Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul's no show: Reasons why Team India lost in T20 WC semifinals vs England)

Checkout the reactions here...

You don't know the value of what you've lost until its gone #dhoni #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Iic7nVHBf2 — Nithin Radhakrishnan (@NithinRadhakri9) November 10, 2022

Every World Cup one thing is permanent and that is my increasing respect for this man #Dhoni #MSDhoni #msd pic.twitter.com/twKCnGyxAy — Manthan Singh (@Manthan41214445) November 10, 2022

Dhoni retired from international cricket more than two years back and now is set to play one of his last season with the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). During his astonishing stint as the Indian team's captain, MS Dhoni won three ICC trophies including 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, which is the most for any Indian captain in the history. (India's Top 5 culprits of semi-final defeat against England in T20 World Cup 2022 - In Pics)

Coming to Rohit Sharma as captain, he did good job leading the side into the semifinals with 4 wins out of the 5 group stage matches and but fell short in the semifinals when Jos Buttler and Alex Hales decided to teach the Indian bowling a lesson on Thursday (November 10). Chasing a total of 169 set by India, both England openers showed aggresive intent right from the start of the second innings. Buttler scored 80 off 49 balls with 9 boundaries and 3 maximums whereas Hales smacked 86 off just 47 balls with 4 fours and 7 sixes to guide England to a stylish victory over the Men in Blue.