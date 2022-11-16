'I think MS Dhoni was...', Martin Guptill recalls running out MSD in epic semifinal of ODI World Cup 2019

It is tough for Indian fans to forget the incredible run out pulled off by Martin Guptill in the semi-finals of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019. That run out helped New Zealand seal the game as the victim was none other than MS Dhoni. Guptill has definitely lost some fanbase in India as he broke a billion hearts after he ran the former Indian captain out with a stunning throw from the deep. It was a miraculous throw from that deep, it came from an angle that was tough to execute. Dhoni, who was always a quick runner between the wickets, fell short by inches and went back almost sobbing. That was his last innings in international cricket after which he never returned.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal's post with Kuldeep Yadav goes VIRAL as Kul-Cha reunite, check here

Recalling the run out recently, Guptill was heard sayaing in a video released by Amazon Prime ahead of the IND vs NZ T20I series, "Colin de Grandhomme was there but it had to be a direct hit and I think he (Dhoni) was something like that far short so if it had been taken he would have been safe so it had to be a direct hit. It was one hell of a game."

the Skippers are here! ______



Watch India's tour of New Zealand, 18th Nov onwards, live and exclusive only on Prime Video. #NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime



_: @photosportnz pic.twitter.com/Km3DSwGErJ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 16, 2022

"I think I might have been at mid-off that is usually where I stand. It was clearly quite a pivotal point in the match. Unbelievable run-out from Martin Guptill for a direct hit from that distance. It clearly was a big wicket which certainly gave us a much better chance to get across the line," said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Another stalwart, Tom Latham said, "Where was I? I was meant to be behind the stumps but I was actually chasing after the ball and obviously, Guptill got to it before me so I was sort of hoping that there would be someone at the stump but he managed to hit the stumps so it kind of worked out."

Tim Southee said, "In that fashion was pretty special for Guptill to be able to hit the stumps from so far away. Those who have played against MS (Dhoni) know that as long as he is there anything is possible. As long as he was there, India had a chance so it was a massive moment in the game and probably sort of final piece that had to go away, and to get it that way was pretty special."