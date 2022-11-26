IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Deepak Chahar to replace Shardul Thakur, will Sanju Samson be dropped again?

India were outplayed in the 1st ODI vs New Zealand on Friday (November 26) at Auckland. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be aiming to make a comeback in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton to come level at 1-1. Kane Williamson's side chased down the target of 307 in under 48 overs with him and Tom Latham playing brilliant knocks. Latham, especially, was a sight to watch out for as he made runs all round the park against the inexperienced and listless Indian bowling attack. India will need to strengthen their playing 11 for the 2nd ODI if they are to keep the series alive.

Also Read | 'I don't like...', Shreyas Iyer makes a BIG statement on replacing Virat Kohli at No 3 ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

India playing 11 for 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

There is a big chance of Deepak Chahar playing the 2nd ODI at Hamilton. The man he will replace should be Shardul Thakur who wentfor 25 runs in one single over, that changed the game altogether. Chahar can bat as well. He can swing the ball both ways and should look to open the bowling for India. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh may play as they were on ODI debuts. Malik had bowled well for his 2 wickets while Arshdeep struggled to find the right length. Kuldeep Yadav can play in place of Yuzvendra Chahal who looked out of sorts in Auckland.

Samson to be dropped?

This has been the story of Sanju Samson's career. He gets one game and then gets dropped in another. But don't think the pattern will be repeated in this series. Samson should be expected to be feature in the playing 11 for the Hamilton ODI, batting at the same position. In the 1st ODI, he scored 36 off 38 balls and just when he looked to start exploding, he got out. His knock included 4 fours.

New Zealand will surely look to play the same 11 as 1st ODI, making no changes to their winning combinations.

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson