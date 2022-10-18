IND vs NZ Warm-up match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match in Gabba, Brisbane 130 PM IST, October 19

Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in their last warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. India won their last warm-up match against Australia. The major positives for Team India are the fifties by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav while the comeback of Mohammed Shami was a key highlight. Rohit might look to give R Ashwin and Deepak Hooda some game time in the last warm-up match

Match Details

India vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up match

October 19, Wednesday

The Gabba

1:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ Dream11

Batters – Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul

Wicketkeeper – Finn Allan

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi

IND vs NZ Dream11: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allan, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

Full Squads

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, MJ Guptill, Kane Williamson(C), Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, LH Ferguson, AF Milne

India

Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, M Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, S Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, HV Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Saurabh Kumar