IND vs NZ Warm-up match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 match in Gabba, Brisbane 130 PM IST, October 19

IND vs NZ Warm-up match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview: India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 at Gabba, Brisbane, October 19
India vs New Zealand warm-up match Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Preview
Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in their last warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. India won their last warm-up match against Australia. The major positives for Team India are the fifties by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav while the comeback of Mohammed Shami was a key highlight. Rohit might look to give R Ashwin and Deepak Hooda some game time in the last warm-up match
Match Details
India vs New Zealand
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up match
October 19, Wednesday
The Gabba
1:30 PM IST
WE ARE #TeamIndia#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BCxvqK60ni — BCCI (@BCCI) October 18, 2022
IND vs NZ Dream11
Batters – Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul
Wicketkeeper – Finn Allan
All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC)
Bowlers – Tim Southee, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi
IND vs NZ Dream11: Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami
New Zealand: Finn Allan, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
Full Squads
New Zealand
Devon Conway, Finn Allen, MJ Guptill, Kane Williamson(C), Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, LH Ferguson, AF Milne
India
Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, M Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, S Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, HV Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Saurabh Kumar
Live Tv
